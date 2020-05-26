We had so many plans for 2020, didn't we? This was the year we were finally going to get our shit together. Like, really make something of ourselves. Plan that Goa trip and actually go. Get back on dating apps and actually start dating again. Start that new course and actually complete it. Now, look how that turned out for all of us. We're sitting at home doing nothing, except working our pyjamas off.

And no, if you thought you were alone, you're wrong. In fact the internet found more than one accurate ways to sum up our plans for 2020 versus what 2020 has actually turned out to be.

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/jDB5MRmRUF — James Davies (@jamesorharry) May 19, 2020

So, yeah... 2020 has been the shit hole you never saw coming!