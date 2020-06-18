A mysterious green glow was captured by a satellite on the atmosphere of planet Mars and people are wondering what could be causing it.

New #science from #Mars! Scientists using my @ExoMars_NOMAD instrument have detected glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere of the Red Planet – the first time this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth 👍



Details: https://t.co/wcYLCG6rU3



📷 Artist's impression pic.twitter.com/AtLeMeWUYE — ExoMars orbiter (@ESA_TGO) June 15, 2020

According to reports, this is the first time that such a glow has been identified beyond planet Earth. This glow is reportedly formed after oxygen atoms react with sunlight.

The unique green glow was detected by the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), which is a joined European and Russian initiative placed at Mars.

Experts say, when polar auroras form on earth's atmosphere a similar kind of green-coloured glow is detected. While talking about the recent findings, Dr Manish Patel from the UK's Open University said:

It's a nice result. You'd never plan a mission to go look for this kind of thing. Today, we have to be very clear about the science we're going to do before we get to Mars.

The green glow occurs when the charged particles running away from the sun strike with the atoms present in our atmosphere.



Though, the green glow on Mars occurs differently from that of Earth due to its nonexistent magnetic field.

Even netizens had a few things to say about the unique green glow around Mars' atmosphere.

It's a green signal from Mars, time to vacate Earth — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) June 17, 2020

its finally come online — toby’ | BLM (@gwstoby) June 16, 2020

So it was really the planet of the green lanterns — Ab (@AbrahamAmodu2) June 17, 2020

God just uploaded a whatsapp status over their 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Mujtaba (@koiCHAIpilado) June 17, 2020

not now Mars — 🐝 (@willsybee) June 17, 2020

Hey 2020 it's till too early for July's chapter — Hammann (@Hammbite) June 17, 2020

Mars just updated its story in instagram — come eMOH (@shy2appear) June 17, 2020

It's a laxman rekha for humans.



MARS want Social distancing from humans.. — Mr_Perfect (@GauravjainTweet) June 17, 2020

🥺 he added earth to his close friends list — ៚𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧~ (@Chromaticans) June 16, 2020

I did not have Mars turning radioctive on my 2020 order of the apocalypses bingo card — /\NT/\RES (@ANTARESMUSIC_) June 16, 2020

Y'all acting like we don't know the aliens are COMING. pic.twitter.com/e5zFG5pB6S — Calypha (@OWariz) June 17, 2020

2020 has been preparing us for that moment anyway. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Josh (@joshwaa) June 17, 2020

With the help of these lights, Dr Patel states that scientists will now be able to understand the varying thickness of the atmosphere on Mars.