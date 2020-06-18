New #science from #Mars! Scientists using my @ExoMars_NOMAD instrument have detected glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere of the Red Planet – the first time this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth 👍— ExoMars orbiter (@ESA_TGO) June 15, 2020
Details: https://t.co/wcYLCG6rU3
📷 Artist's impression pic.twitter.com/AtLeMeWUYE
According to reports, this is the first time that such a glow has been identified beyond planet Earth. This glow is reportedly formed after oxygen atoms react with sunlight.
The unique green glow was detected by the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), which is a joined European and Russian initiative placed at Mars.
It's a nice result. You'd never plan a mission to go look for this kind of thing. Today, we have to be very clear about the science we're going to do before we get to Mars.
Though, the green glow on Mars occurs differently from that of Earth due to its nonexistent magnetic field.
Even netizens had a few things to say about the unique green glow around Mars' atmosphere.
its finally come online— toby’ | BLM (@gwstoby) June 16, 2020
So it was really the planet of the green lanterns— Ab (@AbrahamAmodu2) June 17, 2020
God just uploaded a whatsapp status over their 🤷🏻♂️— Mujtaba (@koiCHAIpilado) June 17, 2020
not now Mars— 🐝 (@willsybee) June 17, 2020
Hey 2020 it's till too early for July's chapter— Hammann (@Hammbite) June 17, 2020
Mars just updated its story in instagram— come eMOH (@shy2appear) June 17, 2020
It's a laxman rekha for humans.— Mr_Perfect (@GauravjainTweet) June 17, 2020
MARS want Social distancing from humans..
🥺 he added earth to his close friends list— ៚𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧~ (@Chromaticans) June 16, 2020
Y'all acting like we don't know the aliens are COMING. pic.twitter.com/e5zFG5pB6S— Calypha (@OWariz) June 17, 2020
2020 has been preparing us for that moment anyway. 🤷🏻♂️— Josh (@joshwaa) June 17, 2020
He's alive!!!!! pic.twitter.com/loeyZryfKR— 🐬🏈 Marx8385 ⚾️ (@Marx8385) June 16, 2020
With the help of these lights, Dr Patel states that scientists will now be able to understand the varying thickness of the atmosphere on Mars.