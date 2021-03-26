Nalin Yadav, the comedian who was arrested along with Munawar Faruqui and five others for being a part of the comedy show on January 1, is now struggling to make ends meet.

A complaint was made against him and others for 'insulting Hindu deities’. Even though he was granted interim bail recently, he was forced to work as a labourer for ₹200 per day, picking up petty jobs.

In my childhood, friends and neighbours used to say that I have a very good sense of humour and I have the talent to make people laugh. I took these words very seriously and decided to become a comedian. I didn’t feel bad when I used to receive appreciation of one or two people on my jokes but now after doing hard work, today I am left with nothing but to do petty jobs to make ends meet.

- Nalin Yadav told Hindustan Times

Though Nalin got bail 57 days after his arrest, he knows that he is not viewed the same way anymore. Even the people who helped his 17-year-old brother collect his bail money, do not want to be associated with him anymore. After having a successful comedy career in Indore for almost five years in Indore, he now works for ₹200 a day, in an industrial area in Pithampur of Dhar district.

From being turned away by cafes and open houses that don't want to associated with him anymore to having friends and neighbours walk away from him. Nalin's story is a harsh reminder of how even those who have been declared innocent have to face the consequences of being accused.