The ongoing COVID-19 crisis haas brought to fore the state of India's crumbling healthcare system. People across the country are struggling to find hospital beds, medicines and oxygen.

While individuals and communities are doing their bit towards helping those in need, a gurdwara in Nanded has announced that it will release all the gold collected over the past 50 years for the construction of hospitals and medical institutions.

As per reports, the proposal has been moved by the chief priest of Gurdwara Takht Shri Hazoor Sahib because of lack of good hospitals in Nanded and is awaiting approval from the board. Currently people from Nanded have to go to Mumbai or Hyderabad to access medical facilities.

The proposal envisages building of a medical facility in Nanded or Aurangabad so that people can get treated there itself.

A video in this regard is going viral on social media.

Takht Hazoor Sahib , Nanded, in Maharashtra - One of the Five Takhts of SIKHISM, is releasing all the Gold collected over the last 50 years - to build Hospitals & Medical Colleges

Aim - Nobody should have to travel to Hyderabad OR Bombay for Medical studies or Treatment !!!

Twitter is applauding the proposal and hoping that other religious organisations take a cue.

Mandir wahi banayenye...par hospital kidhar banayenge?



As a #Hindu, I wish our religious leaders take inspiration and do the religion proud



Nanded gurdwara plans to set up med college & hospital with 50 years’ donations https://t.co/Ed5hIh6uis — Ashish Arun | आशीष अरुण (@AshishArun) May 23, 2021

India can solve its infinite problems if temples, Gurdwaras & other religious organizations money is chanelized for opening schools, colleges, creating health infra, research institutions and providing job related training to unemployed youths. Nanded Gurdwara has shown the path. — Anil Bhasin (@IamAnilBhasin) May 23, 2021

I never miss to visit the iconic #HazoorSahib Sachkhand Gurdwara & my institution @sggsietnanded whenever I'm in my hometown #Nanded. This Gurdwara will be donating all the Gold received in the last 5 decades from devotees for the construction of Super Speciality Hospital 🏥. pic.twitter.com/QJJeXb72SR — Amol Delmade (@amol_delmade1) May 23, 2021

Proud to be born and brought up in Nanded. It is always peace whenever I visit our Gurdwara 🙏 — देशमुख (@theManishd) May 23, 2021

Very welcome decision indeed? When will all the other opulent places of worship follow this great humanitarian example set by the Nanded gurdwara? https://t.co/OlBZyHT1Sb — Dr. Ashok Dhawale (@DrAshokDhawale) May 22, 2021

While petty minds fight over religion, Gurdwara in Nanded, one of 5 Takhts of Sikhs, has decided to use all its gold collected over the past five decades to construct hospitals and medical institutions. Is there a more large-hearted community than Sikhs?https://t.co/7E98fvnlYs — Maneesh Chhibber (@maneeshchhibber) May 22, 2021

Isn't this service 4 mankind. Donations made at religious places r 4 benefit of society. Y shd they be held as money making instruments - FD, market investments. Y not use donations 2 make Hospitals. If Nanded Gurdwara can, Y not Tirupati, Sirdhi, Siddhivinayak.. Y NOT ? #corona pic.twitter.com/hgtcJHc4p6 — Ajay Kumar (@AjayKumarJourno) May 23, 2021

What a fine example of selfless service.