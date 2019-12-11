Over a decade ago, in 2002, riots took place in Gujarat post the Godhra train burning. Over 1000 people were killed during the riots and most of them belonged to minority groups.

Now, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission has given a clean chit to PM Modi over the riots. Retired Justices G T Nanavati and Akshay Mehta had submitted the report in 2014, to the then state government.

In Nanavati-Mehta Commission report tabled in Gujarat assembly, it is mentioned that the post Godhra train burning riots were not organized, Commission has given clean chit given to Narendra Modi led Gujarat Govt pic.twitter.com/HzIs0LsEQ1 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

The commission was appointed in 2002, by the then state CM Narendra Modi to probe the riots. As per reports, the riots 'were not organized', but the commission recommended 'inquiry or action against the erring police officers'.