Over a decade ago, in 2002, riots took place in Gujarat post the Godhra train burning. Over 1000 people were killed during the riots and most of them belonged to minority groups. 

Gujarat Riots
Source: NYT

Now, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission has given a clean chit to PM Modi over the riots. Retired Justices G T Nanavati and Akshay Mehta had submitted the report in 2014, to the then state government. 

The commission was appointed in 2002, by the then state CM Narendra Modi to probe the riots. As per reports, the riots 'were not organized', but the commission recommended 'inquiry or action against the erring police officers'. 