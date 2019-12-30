NASA astronaut Christina Koch set a new record for the longest spaceflight by a woman on Saturday, when she broke former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson's record of 288 days.
View this post on Instagram
It’s a new day. It’s a new dawn. Astronaut Christina Koch (@Astro_Christina) sets a record today, Dec. 28, for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, eclipsing the former record of 288 days set by Peggy Whitson of @nasaastronauts. Her long-duration mission is helping us learn how to keep astronauts healthy for deep space exploration to the Moon and Mars. #CongratsChristina on reaching new heights! Swipe left to see a few photos Christina captured from her vantage point aboard the @iss. #NASA #Space #BreakingRecords #WhoRunTheWorld
Christina, who is expected to return on February 2020, was originally supposed to be on a six-month mission at the International Space Station. However, as per NDTV, NASA extended her stay partly to collect more data about the effects of long-duration spaceflight.
Once she returns, she would have spent over 300 days in space. At 340 days, former astronaut Scott Kelly currently holds the record for the longest spaceflight by a NASA astronaut.