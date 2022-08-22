Hey science enthusiasts, if you believe that there is no sound in space 'coz it is an almost vacuum, then this is definitely for you.

So, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently debunked this 'misconception' on Twitter and also released the 'actual' sound of black hole on the micro-blogging platform. It will surely give you goosebumps.

The official handle of @NASAExoplanets tweeted the audio saying:

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound.

Here's how netizens are reacting to this mind-boggling audio:

This is awesome and also absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/IzGox4L3rt — Ham the DM (@mightyjoeham) August 22, 2022

Hate to be dramatic but space sounds like a prison for anguished souls.

OH MY GODDD SO INSANE https://t.co/TQTiFgUQyK — ʚɞ (@tripleaxels) August 22, 2022

She sings for us so sweetly in the past we may never know. https://t.co/1ewV5xLXg1 — Nell Cú Ifrinn. (@BarksTato) August 22, 2022

Space sounds haunted. https://t.co/vq24vKSiNo — Shannon the Shenanigator (@ShannyGasm) August 22, 2022

Black holes just became even more terrifying. The sound emited by the twisted corpse of what was once a massive star that has now become a space gated off from the rest of the universe or its the wailing of all who fell to its event horizon (sic).

can you guys find like a cute alien that looks like a baby yoda or something fun for once in your fucking lives https://t.co/WsUnx7afTk — SLUG (@generalslug) August 22, 2022

Nasa, on a pleasant august sunday evening: hey wanna hear what's surely the wailing of souls trapped inside a black hole since the beginning of human existence (sic).

Oh neat it's the sound of demons screaming from the depths of Hell https://t.co/66tHHOqmjc — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 22, 2022

It turns out, a black hole sounds like someone listened to whale calls, and was like "This, but evil" (sic).

This sounds very much like OM ;-) https://t.co/Wo26tsJEQT — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) August 22, 2022

i love when NASA just tweets something like “Check this out — space sounds like the wailing of billions of souls trapped forever in Hell! They are calling for your blood! Wow!” https://t.co/VSv3Meql8D — libby watson (@libbycwatson) August 22, 2022

This is honestly the sound that haunts my fever dreams https://t.co/pdbluUGF9H — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) August 22, 2022

Ok so that's creepy/awesome af https://t.co/XM5pTKRYR2 — Angry Staff Officer (@pptsapper) August 22, 2022

According to a Space.com report, majority of space is empty having bits of dust and gas floating around in the universe.

The report further suggests that there is no sound in space as the molecules aren't close enough with each other to transmit it between them.

However, NASA's latest finding says otherwise.

So, how did you feel after hearing the sound of black hole?