I think it's safe to say that women run more than just the world. On Thursday, the Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars for which the guidance, navigation, and even the control operations were handled by Swati Mohan.  

The Indian-American scientist confirmed the touchdown. NASA even shared a video where she is seen wearing a 'bindi.'

Needless to say, this gesture moved many and people couldn't help but appreciate the 'woman in bindi.' 

While some had a different view. 

Well, call it what you want, Swati Mohan wearing that bindi while handling the operation is as badass as anyone could get. 