I think it's safe to say that women run more than just the world. On Thursday, the Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars for which the guidance, navigation, and even the control operations were handled by Swati Mohan.



Touchdown confirmed. The #CountdownToMars is complete, but the mission is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/UvOyXQhhN9 — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021

The Indian-American scientist confirmed the touchdown. NASA even shared a video where she is seen wearing a 'bindi.'

The parachute has been deployed! @NASAPersevere is on her way to complete her #CountdownToMars: pic.twitter.com/i29Wb4rYlo — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021

Needless to say, this gesture moved many and people couldn't help but appreciate the 'woman in bindi.'

listen.

i wore a bindi through primary school and got bullied, physically bullied, for it. this is doing all kinds of things to me. 🥲

swati mohan in mission control, thank you. #NASAPerseverance — Anuradha Damale (@anulikesstars) February 18, 2021

I love NASA engineer Dr. Swati Mohan and her rockin a bindi 😭❤️ — saron (shuh-rown) (@saronofmordor) February 18, 2021

Gotta say I got feels seeing Dr. Mohan announce the rover touchdown. I wonder where those kids are who would tease me about my mom’s bindi back in the day (the Bay Area wasn’t always a vast melting pot of diversity)https://t.co/PDratKUJ9O — Chandan Narayan | ಚಂದನ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ (@GutStrings) February 18, 2021

I feel unreasonably happy about the NASA spokesperson for the Perseverence rover's Mars landing being an Indian woman with a bindi! ☺️ — Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi (@sangeetha_a_j) February 18, 2021

The Great Indian Bindi!

NASA's Dr. Swati Mohan has inspired a new generation of scientists from India and all parts of the world!

walking us through Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars while wearing a Bindi (colored dot on the forehead) is an example we all need. pic.twitter.com/vHWiGLrtgw — Mayank Mishra (@MayankM50873152) February 19, 2021

Just skimming through the MARS cvg frm yesterday and seeing Dr. Swati Mohan rock her bindi while landing Perseverance is giving me all kinds of Happy Friday feels! pic.twitter.com/kVNeuOc2UC — supriya venkat (@svenkat) February 19, 2021

"Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life".

The voice you heard behind Mars rover landing is that of Dr Swati Mohan, rocking in that bindi 😄#NASAPerseverance #NASA #MarsPerseverance https://t.co/6zs8n3aRJs — Richa Thapliyal (@RichaThapliyal3) February 19, 2021

While some had a different view.

A$$holes are elated because Swati Mohan wore a Bindi but not because she LED THE NAVIGATION for the landing of Perseverance.

This is colossally misogynistic and ridiculous! — Apeksha (@apekshabesekar) February 19, 2021

Why is Swati Mohan wearing a bindi part of this article? For that matter any article! Such shoddy reporting. pic.twitter.com/WizBLExUBE — Deepa Iyer (@jiljilramamani) February 20, 2021

Well, call it what you want, Swati Mohan wearing that bindi while handling the operation is as badass as anyone could get.