Under the lockdown, NASA recorded air pollution levels in North India at a 20-year-low.

As per reports, the aerosol levels have dropped significantly since the lockdown started. Aerosols have both natural and man-made sources.

Aerosols are tiny particles in the air that affect visibility and create problems for breathing or wise, by damaging the heart and the lungs.

The data was retrieved by NASA’s Terra satellite. It also showed that aerosol optical depth (AOD) measurements were as low as 0.1.

Nature rejuvenating has been an unexpected but much-needed result of the lockdown.