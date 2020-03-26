While all of us are sitting at home due to the 21-day lockdown, the National Book Trust (NBT) has come up with an initiative to keep us all busy.

As part of the #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks campaign, The National Book Trust is putting its selective collection and its best-selling titles online for all of us to download and read during the quarantine period.

While you are all #StayingIn and following #StayAtHome, we at National Book Trust, India bring to you some of our select Titles for FREE Download, in our endeavour to promote books and reading.



Happy Reading!



For your FREE copy of the PDFs, see: https://t.co/Ps6E5twdNf pic.twitter.com/33XDrYYqKl — NBT India (@ndworldbookfair) March 24, 2020

More than 100 books are available for free download at the official NBT website that you can check out for yourself. For those who don't know, NBT is an autonomous body under the HRD ministry.

According to reports by TOI , a senior HRD official said books are available online in different genres and in local regional languages too.

They also have classic books written by Mahatma Gandhi, Tagore and Premchand available for everyone to read and enjoy.

Apart from that, interesting book titles like Holidays Have Come, Animals You can't Forget, The Puzzle, Nine Little Birds and many more are also available for download.

Make the most of your time indoors. Happy reading!