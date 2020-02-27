The National Council of Churches in India has issued a statement standing in solidarity with those who have fallen victim to the violent attacks in different locations of New Delhi. With over 22 killed and more than 100 injured, the NCCI's statement condemning the attack urges churches in the vicinity to offer a helping hand to those in need.

Humanity has been knocked down one more time. Our houses burnt. Our kindred killed. Our peace destroyed, and future betrayed. We have not learnt from our past. In what happened in parts of New Delhi, our national capital, we have been brought down to ashes once again.

- NCCI

The NCCI pointed out that the government has been unable to tackle this situation effectively which has led to this chaos.

We urge our constituents everywhere to stand in solidarity with victim communities in their locales and foster an atmosphere of peace and human security across the country. We will not be overcome. WE SHALL OVERCOME. On Ash Wednesday, we resolve to rise from the Ashes …

- NCCI

NCCI has also made an appeal to the members of different Christian traditions to facilitate each other, and help those of different faiths and backgrounds to stand together.





Read the full statement here.