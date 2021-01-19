Times Now anchor Navika Kumar went on a rant last night on TV. During the episode, she spoke about values, Arnab's released WA chats, and Arnab himself.

While claiming the moral high ground might have seemed like a good idea at the time, Twitter soon found a way to level the playing field.

You know there's some Urdu/Hindi saying about the cat eating a million mice and then deciding to go for Haj. Yeah, that!