Times Now anchor Navika Kumar is a special human being. In a country not marred by fascism, one would perhaps use a different word but I ain't that brave. So special, it is. Anyhow, as we know Kumar has made a career out of questioning opposition leaders with impunity. Well, we made a list of times she got the answers she asked for.

1. Dr Syed Asad Abbas called out Kumar and his channel for specifically targetting the Tablighi Jamaat because of their religion while choosing to be silent on the super spreader events that was the Namaste Trump event.

2. Prashant Kishor hits home with facts about the COVID crisis and the unexpected humanitarian crisis started by an unforeseen lockdown.

#FranklySpeakingWithKishor

The Govt is not even ready to course correct: Prashant Kishor tells Navika Kumar over the Govt’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.



Watch #FranklySpeakingWithKishor at 10 PM; Sun 10 AM & 8 PM. pic.twitter.com/fDdm7P5xIz — Diwakar Srivastava (@Bihari_lala) June 6, 2020

3. Former J&K Omar Abdullah simply appeared done with Kumar's antics and hit her with facts about the misconceptions about Article 370. Abdullah said that he was willing to accept that they were all incompetent if Kumar could show him any developmental measures taken by the Modi government in the valley.

He also counted down just a few things previous governments had done for Kashmir.

Sometimes you gotta tweet a @TimesNow video. @OmarAbdullah leaves Navika Kumar 😶 speechless



pic.twitter.com/ZLZAQB1PWx — Natasha Badhwar (@natashabadhwar) August 3, 2021

4. Derek O'Brien might have stopped quizzing kids on TV but he sure did school Navika Kumar and her fellow Noida journalists by proxy!

Where Derek O’Brien does a Bournvita Quiz on the Modi Govt. And Navika wishes the studio lights would fall on his head! pic.twitter.com/6t5IxBAnde — Sangita (@Sanginamby) August 1, 2021

5. Congress leader Milind Deora wasn't very shy either when he decided to actually answer Kumar's whataboutery about what the INC had done in 70 years since independence.

What did @INCIndia achieve for the country in 60 years? @MilindDeora tackles this favourite rhetorical question of the BJP in this succinct Intervuew with @NavikaKumar: pic.twitter.com/F9vqoSc6oM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 3, 2021

I hope, Navika Kumar finally rests easy knowing at least some of her questions were answered.