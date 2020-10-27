Journalist and anchor Navika Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.
Have tested positive for COVID 19. Have isolated myself & will be off the grid for some time. Hope to be back soon. 😞☹️— Navika Kumar (@navikakumar) October 27, 2020
A prime time anchor with Times Now, Navika has recently been in the news for her irresponsible reporting of events. So, netizens naturally reacted to her testing Covid-19 positive.
Navika Kumar just confirmed she has tested positive for Corona Virus.— Ruhi (@R1Ruhi) October 27, 2020
Now even i want Justice For Corona Virus.
Thank you COVID, Now I can sext without having a fear of Navika reading it. https://t.co/OITrROARtt— Arnab Mohapatra (@ranjanarnab) October 27, 2020
Breaking: Navika tests positive for Coronavirus. Whatsapp goes into quarantine.— Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) October 27, 2020
You were moving around without mask and clicking pictures Navika https://t.co/TLMRoeMh0w— Girish (Headhunter) (@girishs2) October 27, 2020
I hope u will learn some journalism in this isolation navika kumar. I pray fr corona virus to get well soon.— Tanaya (@TaniSalunke3895) October 27, 2020
CoronaVirus attacking another virus 😂😂— (PRABHA) 😎 (@mpk_prabha) October 27, 2020
Don't worry @navikakumar, Coronavirus won't survive in Toxic environment...🤣
Get well soon...🤨#coronavirus #coronavirusindia https://t.co/gMrdKx4hjZ
Whatsapp chats are safe for few days now. https://t.co/oxNYnQYFbL— आत्मनिर्भर - Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) October 27, 2020
Please take your time and don't be in a hurry to return. The media landscape in India can do with less filth for some time https://t.co/QOjaGNtawQ— IndianTirangaa (@IndianTirangaa) October 27, 2020
Jokes aside, we hope she recovers soon.