Journalist and anchor Navika Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

Have tested positive for COVID 19. Have isolated myself & will be off the grid for some time. Hope to be back soon. 😞☹️ — Navika Kumar (@navikakumar) October 27, 2020

A prime time anchor with Times Now, Navika has recently been in the news for her irresponsible reporting of events. So, netizens naturally reacted to her testing Covid-19 positive.

Now even i want Justice For Corona Virus. — Ruhi (@R1Ruhi) October 27, 2020

Thank you COVID, Now I can sext without having a fear of Navika reading it. https://t.co/OITrROARtt — Arnab Mohapatra (@ranjanarnab) October 27, 2020

Breaking: Navika tests positive for Coronavirus. Whatsapp goes into quarantine. — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) October 27, 2020

Hope she hacks Corona Virus's whatsapp account and finds out the vaccine. — I D R E E S (@MasoodO_Clock) October 27, 2020

You were moving around without mask and clicking pictures Navika https://t.co/TLMRoeMh0w — Girish (Headhunter) (@girishs2) October 27, 2020

I hope u will learn some journalism in this isolation navika kumar. I pray fr corona virus to get well soon. — Tanaya (@TaniSalunke3895) October 27, 2020

Please get well soon but don't come back on TV@navikakumar @TimesNow https://t.co/q8d18PFX2v — Rajiv Agrawal (@RA1_Agrawal) October 27, 2020

Now waiting for WHO to declare that covid19 can also be spread by reading someone's whatsapp chat. https://t.co/XdJPYfbnDd — गुरुजी (@GURUJI_123) October 27, 2020

Whatsapp chats are safe for few days now. https://t.co/oxNYnQYFbL — आत्मनिर्भर - Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) October 27, 2020

Please take your time and don't be in a hurry to return. The media landscape in India can do with less filth for some time https://t.co/QOjaGNtawQ — IndianTirangaa (@IndianTirangaa) October 27, 2020

Jokes aside, we hope she recovers soon.