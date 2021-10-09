There is a magic associated with festive season which makes the fashionistas crave the latest collections and get obsessed with splendid colours.

The outfits exemplify pure traditional glamour with a hint of vintage-era grace. We've compiled a list of Navratri outfits you can refer to add glitz and glamour to your look.

1. Got nothing fancy this Navratri? Why not put some jugaad in place and transform your basic into extra to get the ultimate navratri outfit, just like this:

2. The blue hued Gujarati Kedia Set with the perfect set of mojdi is all you need to complete your festive appearance.

3. Nothing can ever go wrong with the basics. Don your classic pink dress with a yellow dupatta paired with elegant accessories just like how Kusha Kapila has been styled by Ali Fazal!

4. Navratri is all about vibrant colours. Wear finely embroidered attire and keep your look on track.

5. Making caps a part of your outfit? Stir your inner designer and get your contemporary aesthetics on point.

6. With yellow; taste, aesthetics, and fashion are all combined in an ethnic style, just like this:

7. Handcrafted clothing inspired by traditional embroidery techniques will give your look a contemporary touch.

8. Turn heads in a white anarkali dress paired it with boho accessories and wrap yourself in comfort and style.

9. Your mother's festive fashion sense is unrivalled, right? So this Navratri recreate your mom's look and be your ethenic best!

10. With captivating red, golden and green floral embroidery, this Kalamkari Tunic Set is apt for Navratri.

11. Go fuss-free this Navratri but don't forget to accessorise with a statement piece of jewellery.

12. This festive season, don't hesitate to go all out and fill your aura with loud colours!

13. When grace meets trend this Navratri, this is what we get:

14. All the desi boys who like to keep it simple yet significant can draw inspiration from here:

15. The black draped kurta with a leather & metallic accented waistcoat is capturing the true essence of elegance.

Which one are you gonna try first this Navratri? Let us know in the comments below!