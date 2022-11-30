Gender Equality is a broad conversation encompassing multiple facets of life, from corporate life to everyday realities. It’s also an important discussion since it’s never really enough to emphasise the need for egalitarianism in a society that has deemed the superiority of one gender over another. When organisations hold discussions and talks on such topics, it becomes noteworthy. However, inviting an inexperienced person to speak about a complex topic that requires substantial awareness & experience doesn’t make much sense.

Apparently, Navya Naveli Nanda recently spoke at a US Consulate on ‘Working towards gender-equal boardrooms in India,’ & she, as well as the organisation, is being called out. Now, that’s because she has never worked in an organisation before. Shruti Jahagirdar, the founder of a health-tech startup, took to Twitter & criticised the entire affair in a compelling thread.

Navya Nanda recently spoke at the U.S Consulate-Working towards gender equal ‘boardrooms’ in India



She’s 25. Never worked in an org!



And those of us who have worked in the top 20 companies in the Global Fortune 500 especially male dominated industries (india & abroad) look on🤷🏻‍♀️ — Shruti Jahagirdar (@Shruti_my_voice) November 29, 2022

And it’s not about privilege.

She spoke under a campaign called #entreprenaari.Now tell me why would u change a perfectly gender neutral word to bring the women into the fray?Do we say fire-fightress?Defeats the purpose & adds much bullshit bingo onto gender equality table which is rife with words sans action — Shruti Jahagirdar (@Shruti_my_voice) November 29, 2022

As mentioned previously, gender equality has several aspects. And we all can throw big words with research, but this takes away from the gravity of the topic in-hand, which only the person who has experienced and suffered can understand.

I just wish she spoke on another topic regarding gender equality and not women in boardrooms. She just doesn’t have the experience to comment on that. No young person at 25 will have it to be honest. — Shruti Jahagirdar (@Shruti_my_voice) November 29, 2022

Can you talk accurately about fire if you have never touched it? How authentic would your description be if you haven’t ever touched it vs. someone who has? — Shruti Jahagirdar (@Shruti_my_voice) November 29, 2022

While some people didn’t find anything wrong with Nanda talking on the importance of gender-equal boardrooms, several agreed that she wasn’t qualified to speak on it. Here’s what they said.

Such talks do more damage than good. They discredit experience of all women who have lived this life since we all are clubbed with her. Just bad tht she was invited to speak on this topic, worse is she agreed coz she thought she was qualified. US consulate, do better next time. https://t.co/HO5e8teCYo — Lone Runner (@IDreamRain) November 30, 2022

Most of the campaigns have failed due to lack of experience of the speaker or organiser. Whole idea of any such campaigns is to bring out the real issue and try to resolve it. By making poster boy / girl to speak, such campaigns may get some milage online but no real change — Praveenkumar (@Adv_Praveen_H) November 29, 2022

Apparently, being grand daughter of a film star is bigger qualification, just so you know. https://t.co/usaYqqyI5v — Sumit Sharma (@Sumitkrsharma) November 30, 2022

Is gender equality needed only at boardroom level ? Gender equality needs to be implemented across every profession and all levels in an organization. While I don't doubt Navya's intent but all that talk without actually experiencing it is more of a PR gimmick. — Amritpal Singh Cheema (@amrit1123) November 29, 2022

Star grandkid also has so much pull power … such a meaningful topic of discussion, handed over to one with no real world experience https://t.co/JfXALXY0M7 — Priyanka (@priyankarocks) November 29, 2022

A worthy time to ask why people in positions of power & privilege can’t make way for those more deserving on the basis of expertise or merit because they could benefit far more from the visibility & access these people ALREADY enjoy https://t.co/VwKEBvRyj2 — Nishtha (@nishizzles) November 29, 2022

WORD! This is how we "pretend" to take gender equality seriously! https://t.co/OFL33IyLwI — S. (@ohshucksme) November 29, 2022

Someone had to say it. Privilege shouldn’t replace experience. https://t.co/wDGGS0qbMX — Dr. Ntasha Bhardwaj (@ntashabhardwaj) November 29, 2022