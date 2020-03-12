The response to the coronavirus pandemic has been pretty layered. There's been mass panic, there's been people stockpiling all kinds of essentials, and then there's been people who have dismissed it completely, laughing off the hysteria.

One of those people was the NBA's Rudy Gobert, who joked about the coronavirus at a press conference and touched every mic to prove a point. Now, he has tested positive for the virus, and the NBA has suspended its season.

Rudy Gobert thought it was funny to touch every single mic and recorder in the media room.



Now, he has Coronavirus and the entire NBA season is suspendedpic.twitter.com/A22U5AgmBi — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) March 12, 2020

It's a sad - and ironic - turn of events, and highlights the importance of taking this illness seriously. This damn coronavrius is really having a 'ball'.

Wash your hands, sanitize your surrounding, and be careful - you never know when the virus will shoot its shot. For now, we wish Gobert luck and a speedy recovery!