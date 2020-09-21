The NCB which is investigating drug abuse linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is all set to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta this week.

They are being called for a probe into the case against Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs.



Reportedly, Rhea has named a few celebrities during the investigation.



KPS Malhotra, deputy director of NCB commented that:



Sara, Rakul, and Simone will be summoned this week.

NCB officials stated that the actors will be called under Section 67 of the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.



However, as mentioned by KPS Malhotra, the roles of the actors in the case can't be revealed as of now.

Rhea Chakraborty had retracted her statements and is currently lodged in the Byculla jail.

