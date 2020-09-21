The NCB which is investigating drug abuse linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is all set to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta this week.

Source: DNA India

They are being called for a probe into the case against Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs.

Source: Mumbai Mirror

Reportedly, Rhea has named a few celebrities during the investigation. 

KPS Malhotra, deputy director of NCB commented that: 

Sara, Rakul, and Simone will be summoned this week.
Source: Economic Times

NCB officials stated that the actors will be called under Section 67 of the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Source: NDTV/ file photo

However, as mentioned by KPS Malhotra, the roles of the actors in the case can't be revealed as of now. 

Rhea Chakraborty had retracted her statements and is currently lodged in the Byculla jail. 