Do you also like buying alcohol and drinking at home because bars are way too expensive? Well, if you are in Uttar Pradesh, you might just have to start paying 'taxes' on the same. According to India Today, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has made it mandatory to have a license to keep liquor over a prescribed limit at home.

As per the revised excise policy in Uttar Pradesh:

Under the new excise policy of the state, for personal use, individuals will have to obtain a license to purchase, transport or keep in private possession liquor in excess of the prescribed retail limit.

According to reports, the limit of purchasing, transporting, and/or possessing alcohol is only six liters l per person. If one wishes to consume more alcohol than this, they'll have to get a license from the Excise Department.

The license will be granted with an annual fee of Rs 12,000. But you'll also have to pay Rs 51,000 as a security deposit.

Additional Chief Secretary of Excise Department Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy spoke to News18 regarding the same and said:

The state government has set a revenue target of Rs 6 thousand crores more than Rs 34,500 crore in the year 2021-22, against Rs 28,300 crore in the year 2020-21 of the Excise Department. As a result, 7.5 percent increase in annual license fees for country liquor, foreign liquor retail shops, and model shops for the year 2021-22. There has been no increase in the retail shop license fees of beer.

So remeber, anything more than 6 litres per person, you will end paying a lot more than you had hoped for.