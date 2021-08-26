A few hours ago, a video involving Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and fellow Olympian Arshad Nadeem's was doing rounds on Twitter. And as is the practice these days, Indian Twitter had found a way to communalise the whole matter. So much so, that even 'news websites' jumped on the bandwagon without confirming the matter with the athletes first.
This video will go down in history as evidence of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem stealing the javelin of Neeraj Chopra at #Tokyo2020.— Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) August 25, 2021
However, the champion that he is, Chopra went on Twitter to offer clarification on the subject and asked people to not use the video or his name to further their 'vested interests and propaganda'.
At a time, where the public is used to sportspersons never using their voice for anything ever, Neeraj Chopra's video appears to have come as a breath of fresh air. Twitter, too has been hailing him for his statement.
This makes him a gold winning Olympian!— Samakhya Dash (@nottheaslisona) August 26, 2021
Neeraj Chopra may have won the gold in Tokyo but this one is his longest throw yet... has the power to even cross borders and win hearts. https://t.co/2XVLEXcFfd— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) August 26, 2021
Well done, @Neeraj_chopra1 with this message to those who twist comments to further own propaganda. https://t.co/sJ39KZVS1U— Tanvi Shukla (@tanvishukla) August 26, 2021
This young man is not just an Olympic Gold medalist but he is a golden human being. Young men in India and Pakistan and elsewhere should emulate his spirit and his values. He is a champion of togetherness. Be that champion! https://t.co/75C6jOVeZ4— Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) August 26, 2021
Neeraj Chopra making us proud, once again. Very well said. https://t.co/RljMybfCFz— Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) August 26, 2021
Neeraj brought glory to India and those twisting his comments to drive their hateful agenda have brought shame.— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) August 26, 2021
After so long someone real champion taken stand .— Armaan (@Mehboobp1) August 26, 2021
Man you've golden heart. A true gentleman of the sports. Salute https://t.co/JxXWXT26Nz— Hsnain. (@Hsnain901) August 26, 2021
For those who don't know, our champ Neeraj is referring to these.— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) August 26, 2021
Remember this people. Remember this the the next time you see a WhatsApp forward or a hateful tweet, because sometimes, people's actual lives might depend on it.