A few hours ago, a video involving Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and fellow Olympian Arshad Nadeem's was doing rounds on Twitter. And as is the practice these days, Indian Twitter had found a way to communalise the whole matter. So much so, that even 'news websites' jumped on the bandwagon without confirming the matter with the athletes first.

This video will go down in history as evidence of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem stealing the javelin of Neeraj Chopra at #Tokyo2020.

Neeraj's first throw could have been better if this shameful incident didn't happen.

Arshad is lucky that @WeAreTeamIndia didn't lodge a complaint. pic.twitter.com/VyQ1ncERyw — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) August 25, 2021

However, the champion that he is, Chopra went on Twitter to offer clarification on the subject and asked people to not use the video or his name to further their 'vested interests and propaganda'.

I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda.

Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

At a time, where the public is used to sportspersons never using their voice for anything ever, Neeraj Chopra's video appears to have come as a breath of fresh air. Twitter, too has been hailing him for his statement.

Now I’m a fan. Neeraj Chopra speaks out against the propaganda of hatred being spread against the Pakistani Javelin thrower. Sports teaches us to be united he says. You’re truly a hero and a patriot Neeraj. https://t.co/tkBlXEF7Dq — Dushyant (@atti_cus) August 26, 2021

This makes him a gold winning Olympian!

This makes him a noble human!#ProudlyIndian #NeerajChopra https://t.co/024tl5KW9E — Samakhya Dash (@nottheaslisona) August 26, 2021

Neeraj Chopra may have won the gold in Tokyo but this one is his longest throw yet... has the power to even cross borders and win hearts. https://t.co/2XVLEXcFfd — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) August 26, 2021

You are an amazing person. Respect. https://t.co/E8pInRBN0y — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) August 26, 2021

Well done, @Neeraj_chopra1 with this message to those who twist comments to further own propaganda. https://t.co/sJ39KZVS1U — Tanvi Shukla (@tanvishukla) August 26, 2021

This young man is not just an Olympic Gold medalist but he is a golden human being. Young men in India and Pakistan and elsewhere should emulate his spirit and his values. He is a champion of togetherness. Be that champion! https://t.co/75C6jOVeZ4 — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) August 26, 2021

Neeraj Chopra making us proud, once again. Very well said. https://t.co/RljMybfCFz — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) August 26, 2021

Neeraj brought glory to India and those twisting his comments to drive their hateful agenda have brought shame.



Dear hate mongers, here’s our Olympic gold medalist requesting you to not use him to propagate hate. https://t.co/jT8DjFCBX9 — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) August 26, 2021

After so long someone real champion taken stand .



🙏 https://t.co/04pJIfV2q9 — Armaan (@Mehboobp1) August 26, 2021

Man you've golden heart. A true gentleman of the sports. Salute https://t.co/JxXWXT26Nz — Hsnain. (@Hsnain901) August 26, 2021

For those who don't know, our champ Neeraj is referring to these.



Remember it when you catch these anti-nationals spreading venom next.



Shameful. Wish these folks had got love in their life.



Bringing disrepute to India & Hindus since forever.



Apologies on their behalf, Neeraj pic.twitter.com/p21bBg8DPL — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) August 26, 2021

Remember this people. Remember this the the next time you see a WhatsApp forward or a hateful tweet, because sometimes, people's actual lives might depend on it.