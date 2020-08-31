The central government is being heavily criticised for conducting National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) exams amid the pandemic and local lockdowns that are still going on in several cities.

While the government seems in no mood to postpone the exams, several students have taken to social media to oppose the timing of the examination, given the current scenario.

Recently, a NEET aspirant shared a video on social media where she questioned the guidelines that were mentioned on the admit card.

Apart from wearing a mask, NEET aspirants are also required to wear gloves while writing the exams. And, this can be problematic as the hands get sweaty and can cause discomfort if the gloves are worn for a long duration.

In the viral video, the candidate also challenges the HRD Ministry to wear the gloves for 20 minutes and see for themselves. She also says that it will be difficult for students to hold the pen in the hand and solve numericals for the Physics and Chemistry paper.

She also goes on to slam the government for not providing any help to aspirants for reaching the exams centres. She also talks about how hard it'll be for students, who have been preparing for the exams for so long, to focus on their exams under these stressful conditions.