While the government seems in no mood to postpone the exams, several students have taken to social media to oppose the timing of the examination, given the current scenario.
Apart from wearing a mask, NEET aspirants are also required to wear gloves while writing the exams. And, this can be problematic as the hands get sweaty and can cause discomfort if the gloves are worn for a long duration.
Listen to @d_swati_04 a NEET aspirant from M.P.
she also have a challenge for uh please listen to her.
In the viral video, the candidate also challenges the HRD Ministry to wear the gloves for 20 minutes and see for themselves. She also says that it will be difficult for students to hold the pen in the hand and solve numericals for the Physics and Chemistry paper.
She also goes on to slam the government for not providing any help to aspirants for reaching the exams centres. She also talks about how hard it'll be for students, who have been preparing for the exams for so long, to focus on their exams under these stressful conditions.