On Thursday, Nepal banned all Indian news channels except for DD News. This step is allegedly taken for propaganda against the country. 

Indian news channels
Source: CPJ.org

As per reports, Nepal cable operators have stopped getting signals for Indian news channels. Yuvaraj Khatiwada, a spokesperson from Nepal government shared that: 

We request all not to disseminate news that infringes sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighbouring countries. We might seek both political and legal remedies.
Indian news room
Source: Google user content

Prior to this incident, Nepal amended its map and incorporated Indian territories as a part of their country. On 13th June, Nepal's parliament adopted unanimously the Constitution Amendment Bill, allowing them to accommodate an updated political-administrative map. 

It's not exactly surprising that the Nepal government banned Indian channels

Hearing this news, people had similar emotions. 

What will our Indian news channels cost us next? 