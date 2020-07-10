On Thursday, Nepal banned all Indian news channels except for DD News. This step is allegedly taken for propaganda against the country.



As per reports, Nepal cable operators have stopped getting signals for Indian news channels. Yuvaraj Khatiwada, a spokesperson from Nepal government shared that:

We request all not to disseminate news that infringes sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighbouring countries. We might seek both political and legal remedies.

Prior to this incident, Nepal amended its map and incorporated Indian territories as a part of their country. On 13th June, Nepal's parliament adopted unanimously the Constitution Amendment Bill, allowing them to accommodate an updated political-administrative map.



It's not exactly surprising that the Nepal government banned Indian channels

Gutter level journalism. Not surprising that Nepal doesn’t want Indian channels. pic.twitter.com/D7G5UGyy8h — SamSays (@samjawed65) July 10, 2020

The only sane decision taken by Nepal in recent times.



India will also be at peace if all news channels goes off air. — GK Zhimomi (@gkzhimomi) July 9, 2020

India also has to ban many Noise Channels ! — Common Man (@TheCommonMan80) July 9, 2020

A small nation like Nepal is sending a message to media houses which has got into rat race of TRP. Shame on the professionals who have got the pillar of democracy to this state. Don’t blame Nepal because they still respect news and that’s why DD is not banned. A lesson to ponder — NJ (@nj_njln) July 9, 2020

I started watching DD News for about 30-40 mins sometime back..and it was much better.. no noise, atleast. And they have the Gangakhedkar, Gulerias, etc.. Nepali people are blessed. — spacebar (@spacebar_drone) July 9, 2020

What will our Indian news channels cost us next?