On Thursday, Nepal banned all Indian news channels except for DD News. This step is allegedly taken for propaganda against the country.
As per reports, Nepal cable operators have stopped getting signals for Indian news channels. Yuvaraj Khatiwada, a spokesperson from Nepal government shared that:
We request all not to disseminate news that infringes sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighbouring countries. We might seek both political and legal remedies.
Prior to this incident, Nepal amended its map and incorporated Indian territories as a part of their country. On 13th June, Nepal's parliament adopted unanimously the Constitution Amendment Bill, allowing them to accommodate an updated political-administrative map.
It's not exactly surprising that the Nepal government banned Indian channels
Gutter level journalism. Not surprising that Nepal doesn’t want Indian channels. pic.twitter.com/D7G5UGyy8h— SamSays (@samjawed65) July 10, 2020
Hearing this news, people had similar emotions.
The only sane decision taken by Nepal in recent times.— GK Zhimomi (@gkzhimomi) July 9, 2020
India will also be at peace if all news channels goes off air.
India also has to ban many Noise Channels !— Common Man (@TheCommonMan80) July 9, 2020
What will our Indian news channels cost us next?