India and Nepal have been at crossroads with each other over certain areas on the Indo-Nepal border since November 2019.

The dispute recently escalated after Nepal released a political and administrative map depicting these controversial territories as its own.

Now, Nepal’s lower house has cleared a constitutional amendment bill to reflect its new map in the country's national emblem.

This includes the Lipulekh Pass, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in Uttarakhand. These are highly strategic areas and India has been guarding them since the 1962 war with China.

While India maintains that these areas are parts of Uttarakhand, no formal statement in response to the move by Nepal has been issued as of now.