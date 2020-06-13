India and Nepal have been at crossroads with each other over certain areas on the Indo-Nepal border since November 2019.

The dispute recently escalated after Nepal released a political and administrative map depicting these controversial territories as its own.

Source: The Kathmandu Post

Now, Nepal’s lower house has cleared a constitutional amendment bill to reflect its new map in the country's national emblem.

Source: HT

This includes the Lipulekh Pass, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in Uttarakhand. These are highly strategic areas and India has been guarding them since the 1962 war with China.

Source: Daily Pioneer

While India maintains that these areas are parts of Uttarakhand, no formal statement in response to the move by Nepal has been issued as of now.