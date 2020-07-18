A Nepalese citizen's head was shaved and he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' while raising slogans against Nepal PM KP Oli on camera by an extremist group in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

According to NDTV, the disturbing visuals were also shared by the right-wing group's leader on social media.

Speaking about the incident to reporters, Amit Pathak, the Varanasi police chief said:

Four persons have been arrested, others have been identified... we will take strict action in the case... one Arun Pathak had shared the video on social media and all those who appear in it are his associates.

The video has since gone viral and people are severely criticising this act of violence.

Nepali man's head shaved and forced to chant "Jai Sri Ram" by a mob in UP.

They even wrote the same on his shaved head.

Next level of Xenophobia and extremism.

One can't imagine how this poor man must have felt.

This incident comes after KP Oli's remarks about the god Ram being born in Nepal. Last month, Nepal's parliament had cleared a bill to update its map, which included parts of Indian territory.