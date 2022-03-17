Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to make waves as he valiantly leads his country through its darkest hour. But did you know? Prior to running for President, he starred in the popular political comedy series Servant of the People. Zelenskyy played a teacher who was unexpectedly flung into Presidency after his political rant about corruption in Ukraine went viral. The show went on to be one of Ukraine's most popular satires and plummeted Zelenskyy into fame. Now Netflix US is bringing it back by popular demand.

The show ran on Ukrainian television from 2015 to 2017 but had to halt production after Zelenskyy decided to run for president of Ukraine in 2019. The name of his political party? You guessed it! Servant of the People. The star actor won the election by a landslide.

The show ran on Netflix from 2017 to 2021 but was discontinued by the streaming giant. In light of the recent political crisis, Netflix decided to bring back the show to the United States, and the world can't wait to watch the real-life hero in action!