The lockdown is not easy for anyone, but it is especially difficult for people living alone, who have little to no physical contact with others.

And looks like the Netherlands' government has just the solution for a singleton's lockdown woes - sex buddy.

According to BBC, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced that single people seeking physical contact also need to minimize the risk of coronavirus exposure.

Thus, it was advised that single people could find a sex or cuddle buddy for the duration of lockdown and limit the number of people they come in physical contact with.

Well, that's one way to pass time during the lockdown.