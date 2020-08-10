An Indian Forest Services officer, Parween Kaswan, shared a video on twitter that has mesmerised everyone. He posted a video of pride of lioness along with their cubs that had gathered at the water hole. 

In the video, the lionesses are seen walking ahead while their babies follow them closely. 

Source: Parveen Kaswan twitter

Reportedly, it is said that the video is from Gir National Park, Gujarat.

Source: Parveen Kaswan twitter

The now-viral video has garnered 188.4k views, 11k likes and 1.7k retweets on twitter.

Source: Parveen Kaswan twitter

This video comes on a special occasion as today is the World Lion Day. 