An Indian Forest Services officer, Parween Kaswan, shared a video on twitter that has mesmerised everyone. He posted a video of pride of lioness along with their cubs that had gathered at the water hole.



Have your ever seen such beautiful pride of lions. They are going for #worldlionday2020 celebration with @dcfsasangir. pic.twitter.com/IxcF0uwwho — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 9, 2020

In the video, the lionesses are seen walking ahead while their babies follow them closely.

Reportedly, it is said that the video is from Gir National Park, Gujarat.

The now-viral video has garnered 188.4k views, 11k likes and 1.7k retweets on twitter.

This video comes on a special occasion as today is the World Lion Day.

