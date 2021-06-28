Earlier today, Supreme Court Advocate Prashant Bhushan took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a report that mentioned the death of a woman after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

"No one from govt has come to visit us or order an enquiry into my wife's death.I still curse myself for persuading my wife to take the vaccine.I thought it would save us from the virus, but it killed her".

The govt is not monitoring adverse events from vaccine nor releasing data pic.twitter.com/pcJv9cqUYW — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 28, 2021

About an hour later, he tweeted that people including his friends and family have accused him of promoting vaccine hesitancy. He stated that he is not anti-vaccine but against the promotion of universal COVID-19 vaccination.

A lot of people including friends & family have accused me of promoting Vaccine hesitancy, let me clarify my position.

I am not anti Vaccine per se. But I believe it is irresponsible to promote universal vaccination of experimental&untested vaccines esp to young & Covid recovered https://t.co/SVHwgyZcvU — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 28, 2021

He further stated that healthy young people have a higher chance of dying due to COVID-19 vaccines.

The healthy young have hardly any chance of serious effects or dying due to covid. They have a higher chance of dying due to vaccines. The covid recovered have much better natural immunity, than the vaccine gives them. Vaccines may even compromise their acquired natural immunity. — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 28, 2021

He also said that he has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine and does not intend to take one either.

For the record, I have not taken, nor do I intend to take any Covid Vaccine — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 28, 2021

This is how the angry netizens reacted to his tweets:

What utter nonsense. 2nd wave has seen many young .. even those without comorbidities succumb to the virus.

Nobody is forcing you to take the vaccine.. but why do you want others to suffer due to your stupidity and unscientific mindset.



And oh ..

You are not young. — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) June 28, 2021

Sir take 1 rupee and shut up with this nonsense unscientific view please. You are not just hurting India but the whole of humanity with this propaganda. — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) June 28, 2021

/higher chance of dying due to vaccines/ this is highly irresponsible statement.

What data you have to prove this?

No vaccine provides 100% immunity

Vaccine related deaths will be there but 1 in 1lakh like proportions

Vaccine has benefits

Vaccines do promote virus to mutate

1/2 — ಕ್ರುಶಿಕ ಎವಿ/Krushika AV (@KrishKrushik) June 28, 2021

Sir I think your account is hacked. — Talib ☀️ (@talibalvii) June 28, 2021

Whats wrong with him?? this is very irresponsible coming from a senior advocate! — Namit Mathur (@NamitMathur_) June 28, 2021

This account is well on its way to getting suspended!! — J.R. (@rexisinthehouse) June 28, 2021

With all due respect sir, that's a very irresponsible and an overtly generalized statement to make. There are enough evidences and opinions by the 'medical experts' to suggest that the vaccine is instrumental in reducing the chances of (1/2) — Shreeja Agrawal (@shreeja123) June 28, 2021

Please don't. The nation cannot afford to waste two doses on you. — Sridhar Joshi (@brahmmajoshi) June 28, 2021

Very good. This vaccine is designed only for humans. — Dr Aishwarya S 🇮🇳 (@Aish17aer) June 28, 2021

Very irresponsible statement .. Has something gone wrong with your mind — Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) June 28, 2021

Arre bhaisaab kiss line mai aa gye aap. Vakalat kro na doctor mat bno.

Let doctors of india decide what is better for india. — Rajat Dua (@iamrajatdua) June 28, 2021

Your personal choice to take vaccine or not. But do not use social media to spread misinformation. There are many who have survived because of vaccines. All vaccines COVID or Non-COVID carry inherent risk of side effects. — brucewayne (@freeion) June 28, 2021

