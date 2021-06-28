Earlier today, Supreme Court Advocate Prashant Bhushan took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a report that mentioned the death of a woman after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

About an hour later, he tweeted that people including his friends and family have accused him of promoting vaccine hesitancy. He stated that he is not anti-vaccine but against the promotion of universal COVID-19 vaccination.

He further stated that healthy young people have a higher chance of dying due to COVID-19 vaccines.

He also said that he has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine and does not intend to take one either.

This is how the angry netizens reacted to his tweets:

What do you think about his statements? Let us know in the comments!