Recently, actor Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media where he urged his fans to make donations for the Ram Mandir construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district.

बहुत खुशी की बात है कि अयोध्या में हमारे श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो चूका है...अब योगदान की बारी हमारी है l मैंने शुरुआत कर दी है, उम्मीद है आप भी साथ जुड़ेंगे l जय सियाराम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5SvzgfBVCf — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2021

But, when an old clip of the actor advising people not to 'waste milk on God' surfaced online, Twitterati started calling him out for contradicting himself.

True Words pic.twitter.com/VgkqpgFnE4 — Puneet Sharma - पुनीत शर्मा - پُنیت شرما (@PuneetVuneet) January 17, 2021

This clip is from an old interview he had done during the promotions of his film OMG-Oh My God! that released in 2012.

While speaking about the amount of wastage that is done in temples he says we all need to develop a practical mindset.

This is what netizens have to say about this clip.

I agree with this guy. But he doesn’t agree with himself now. https://t.co/gmkkS9Tx8K — Vinit Raichandani (@FreebirdGhalib) January 18, 2021

Such a versatile actor @akshaykumar Ji you are. You can act so well as per the timing,season including political atmosphere.Who else can better than you. https://t.co/LH3ZjT5lgz — Shakeeb (@S220310) January 18, 2021

Is this the same guy ? https://t.co/bmrivv16Ys — Vivek Sengupta (@vsengupta) January 18, 2021

Oh shit I almost forgot about OMG. Such times... https://t.co/EgPwDkLaji — MD (@made_moody) January 18, 2021

Sacha bhakt

Hypocrite, just like the big man https://t.co/8u1qB9yH0Y — Anmol Mahajan (@anmolmufc) January 18, 2021

What are your thoughts?