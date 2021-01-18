Recently, actor Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media where he urged his fans to make donations for the Ram Mandir construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district.

But, when an old clip of the actor advising people not to 'waste milk on God' surfaced online, Twitterati started calling him out for contradicting himself. 

This clip is from an old interview he had done during the promotions of his film OMG-Oh My God! that released in 2012. 

While speaking about the amount of wastage that is done in temples he says we all need to develop a practical mindset. 

This is what netizens have to say about this clip. 

What are your thoughts?