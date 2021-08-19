While the entire world was shaken this week when the Taliban took control over Afghanistan, netizens have called out a British citizen who had to be evacuated because he travelled to Afghanistan despite being warned not to by the UK Foreign Office.

Miles Routledge, a 21-year-old student from the UK, travelled to Afghanistan from Turkey on August 13th for a vacation. Reportedly, he picked Afghanistan for this trip after he found the country on 'the most dangerous cities to visit' list.

He was evacuated from the country on August 17th and he shared every tiny detail of his trip on social media.

During his trip, he took refuge in a UN safe house with other foreign citizens.

When the entire country was ravaged by a violent takeover, he appeared to be more focused on creating 'content' for his social media accounts.

After the Taliban takeover, he shared that he was 'stuck in Kabul'.

On August 17th, he shared a clip of his evacuation from Afghanistan to Dubai.

The end of the Lord Miles Le-vesconte Routledge in Afghanistan saga. From his Facebook: “The happy ending: landed in Dubai thanks to the brilliant people at the British Army. All safe!” pic.twitter.com/TWyoF9cymD — ꧁꧂𝐖𝐚𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧’࿆۞ (@Reach4ACopsGun) August 17, 2021

Although his social media accounts have been wiped clean, the screenshots of his posts are still available online.

Netizens criticized his actions and called out his privilege.

Why was he prioritized for evacuation? He should have been at the back of the line behind British citizens there serving the country and the Afghans who helped them. They all performed a useful service which he did not. — Kai (@UnderAntares) August 17, 2021

Clearly showing you don't have to that bright to go to Loughborough University. — Dorothy Williams (@Dot555Williams) August 17, 2021

Man child goes on an away day to Kabul , then needs needs evacuation . ……Yep, Im trying to get my head around the priorities too . Someone who has served UK loyally , has lost their place on that that evacuation flight ✈️ thanks to an ego centred student 😨 — CountessofWigton (@CountessofW) August 18, 2021

I increasingly struggle to derive even wry enjoyment from the story of "Lord Miles" Miles Routledge. He went to glibly tool around an active warzone and had to be babied by the army.



Meanwhile multiple Afghanis died at the same airport in their desperation to escape. — Emmy Bun (@Emmy_Bun) August 18, 2021

Glad he took a spot on that plane that could have got an Afghani girl or woman out instead.



Cuz ya know...adventure! — Ryan Barber (@HeartsUnity) August 19, 2021

anf bragged about it on 4chan — TickTock (@BrexitClock) August 18, 2021

i thought this was a joke at first — Michael Johns (@Michael29620897) August 17, 2021

Personally I’d have left him there. I’m sure the number of internet followers he would have gained being “Our man in Kabul” would have fulfilled his rather selfish, mediocre dreams of stardom. I also hope the RAF bill him for the evacuation flight! — Charlotte Campbell (@olivetreedogs) August 17, 2021

It's a genuinely a great shame this oxygen thief made made it out alive, taking the place of an Afghan who deserved to be saved. — January Hahnsen (@richdunleave) August 17, 2021

Wish he was not released by the Taliban. Hard lesson learned and then a refugee could have taken his place on the plane. — Hairy Ape (@wehatecramer) August 18, 2021

Note: All images are taken from Imgur unless specified otherwise.