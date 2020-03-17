Amidst COVID-19, most of us have the liberty to socially distance ourselves while working from home and practice preventive measures like self-quarantine. Unfortunately, there are still some workplaces that haven't provided their employees with this basic necessity.

Ignoring the work from home mandate given out by various state governments, various workplaces expect their employees to show up in the office as if everything is normal and this pandemic doesn't exist.

In a series of Tweets, Netizens have gathered the courage to publicly name the companies that aren't sanctioning WFHs and robbing their employees of safety by expecting them to come to offices:

@IKEAIndia @IKEAUSA is also making their staff come in to work despite the situation. They need to allow their employees to WFH if they care at all about their employees’ well being and public health. — Nilanjana Dutta (@nilanjananana) March 17, 2020

This @TCS is FORCING employees to come to work in Bangalore. There was a recent case of #COVID in some other IT building. Dear @TCS don’t wait for your employees to get sick to give paid leaves or #WHF .

STOP treating your employees as robots right away! Tag @TCS and tell them. — Divya Kandukuri దివ్య కందుకూరి (@anticastecat) March 16, 2020

There are many teachers in our school who are commuting by metro and that too with a distance taking more than an hour to reach. And we are all very aware of how risky is that. We are trying to get in touch with our authorities but they are not giving an ear to this. — SARIKA GUPTA (@sarikagupta96) March 17, 2020

Let’s add @adidas to this group shameful that a global corporation is asking its employees to come to work — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) March 17, 2020

I know a friend in @Infosys who has been called to office inspite of insisting to wfh. The whole team has gathered for this in bhubaneswar. I always thought Infosys was an #employeefriendly company . Turns out no the company doesn't respect its employees . — HITESH NAYAK (@Hiteshtheruler) March 17, 2020

There are manufacturing companies wherein 500+ employees are eating in a common mess! Also, a lot of research firms don’t provide laptops, so the employees are bound to complete their work on office desktops, thereby forcing them to come to office. — Resh (@resh_soni_) March 17, 2020

@msisodia @ArvindKejriwal My mother is a govt school teacher and she is going regularly too. Why do u grill govt school teachers, be it election duty , consensus or during a deadly disease outbreak???? — Sanya Bhutani (@bhutani_sanya) March 16, 2020

@BeCureFit I like you guys but yesterday you gathered 100+ employees and told them "in crisis lies opportunity". What are you seeking to make the most of a in a global pandemic? Introduce online classes where trainers can make videos from home. This behavior is uncool. — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) March 17, 2020

Not my company, but one of my friends in Accenture Pune works RIGHT next to the building where a covid +ve patient worked ,and though that tower has been shut, her manager SPECIFICALLY sent a mail that it doesn't mean you shouldn't come to work . Our building is different. — Aanchal luthra (@chhoddoaanchal) March 17, 2020

I've heard from friends that KPMG India isn't giving people WFH opportunities rn because it is tAx Szn — pardon my french (@eatsramenallday) March 17, 2020

All MCD schools. Kids haven’t been coming for a week now yet the teachers are forced to come — Hitakshi Mahendru (@m_hitakshi) March 16, 2020

I work at a public sector bank and RBI has clarified that banks will not be closed. Dont know what im gonna do — suMo (@sumeratastic) March 17, 2020

@cbseindia29 the teachers are being called in to check papers. Doesn't this put the entire faculty at risk? Please look into this — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) March 17, 2020

As we write this, the total number of COVID-19 casualties in India has climbed up to 137 along with three reportedly deceased. Providing work-from-home in a situation like this is the basic precautionary method that workplaces can ensure.