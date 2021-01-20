Recently, comedian and the current Chairman of the UP Film Development Council, Raju Srivastava released a small video clip slamming web-series Tandav for hurting Hindu sentiments.

In the video, he slammed the creators of the web series for insulting Hindu religion and Hindu deities. He also dissed Saif Ali Khan for supporting this kind of content over and over again.

Raju Srivastav slying Tandav Team

However, Twitter users were quick to call out Srivastava for his hypocrisy. They shared several videos of his earlier shows where he used Hindu deities in his comedy sketches.

Meanwhile in next slide there is a video of him joking about Ramayana. This isn't really offensive, but neither is Tandav. Yet #Tandav will be attacked because the cast and creator is Muslim.

Here are few sanskaari gaalis by 'comedian' #RajuSrivastava from sep 2018. Today he pretends to be offended in the name of religion.



Via zoo_bear twitter

The hyper #RajuSrivastava , once a great comedian, today a joke himself, had no problems in doing this? Kyonki cash ka sawal tha?

Kahan gaye 'hurt sentiments' wale?

Kahan gaye 'hurt sentiments' wale?

Raju began his career through stand-up comedy in talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.