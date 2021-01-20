Recently, comedian and the current Chairman of the UP Film Development Council, Raju Srivastava released a small video clip slamming web-series Tandav for hurting Hindu sentiments. 

In the video, he slammed the creators of the web series for insulting Hindu religion and Hindu deities. He also dissed Saif Ali Khan for supporting this kind of content over and over again.   

However, Twitter users were quick to call out Srivastava for his hypocrisy. They shared several videos of his earlier shows where he used Hindu deities in his comedy sketches.  

Raju began his career through stand-up comedy in talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. 