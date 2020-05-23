Whether it's Anil Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do choosing his disinterested son over his talented daughter to run his business or a signboard in the middle of a market reading 'XYZ & Sons', we come across these patriarchal structures more often than we realise.
And honestly, if I had a penny for every time I came across a board/ shop named in the format of 'XYZ & Sons' while strolling the markets of India, I'd be as wealthy as Richie Rich.
But, a medical shop in Ludhiana, Punjab is taking a step forward to break this patriarchial cycle. The signboard outside this pharmacy reads Gupta & Daughters.
Gupta nd daughters .... 👏🏽👏🏽 Unlike all the shops opened in the name of Sons, a medicine shop in association with “Gupta & Daughters” spotted in Ludhiana.— Dr Aman kashyap (@DrAmankashyap) May 22, 2020
Be the change you want to see in this world ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rRE2JiYHpK
Netizens are lauding Gupta Ji's gesture of giving the same importance to his daughters as the society does to their sons:
Great progress, indeed.— Anil K Sood (@AnilKSood5) May 23, 2020
If any state needs it, Punjab is definitely one of them. Haryana and Delhi too can learn - referring to gender ratio at birth.
Great first step Guptaji. More power to you girls..... you deserve it. God Bless— Andynnd (@Andynnd1) May 23, 2020
While many do use their daughter's name in naming their establishment, this has to be a first.— Amitabh Kedia (@KediaAmitabh) May 23, 2020
Way to go, Guptaji. More power to you.
Now that's called real feminism 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Dr. Wany Sharma (@wanysharma) May 22, 2020
How you know it's husband? Maybe Mrs Gupta & daughters 😀— flyingchappal (@flyingchappal3) May 22, 2020
After Sharmaji ka ladka parents will say guptaji ki ladki😆— ravindrapusam (@ravindrapusam1) May 23, 2020
Feeling happy to see this. Daughters getting their due share atleast from somewhere....😍— Dr. Sunil Kumar. 🇮🇳 डॉ. सुनील कुमार (@sunilsaliada) May 22, 2020
@DrAmankashyap it's so nice of you highlighting the growing importance of daughters. One of my cousin in kolkata has three daughters and she is running her business as Chathrath& Daughters since last thirty years.— Acharya Shankar (@Acharya1Shankar) May 22, 2020
I was also telling my father to do this before, he denied. But still happy to see this and will show this to my father too 👍👍— Gupta Shagun (@GuptaShagun2) May 22, 2020