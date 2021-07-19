Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last night. As per reports, in the last 24 hours, Delhi has registered 70 mm rainfall. 

Due to the incessant rainfall, Delhi-NCR yet again witnessed water-logging, fallen trees, and overflowing sewers. 

And Gurgaon appears to be bearing the worst brunt of it: 

In fact, many people also took to Twitter to share reports of waterlogging in and across Gurgaon: 

As per reports, more rain and thunderstorm has been predicted in the captial, for the coming days. 