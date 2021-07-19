Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last night. As per reports, in the last 24 hours, Delhi has registered 70 mm rainfall.

#WATCH | Roads waterlogged in several parts of Delhi following incessant rainfall; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/Taq5fGbwLS — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Due to the incessant rainfall, Delhi-NCR yet again witnessed water-logging, fallen trees, and overflowing sewers.

#WATCH | A bus gets stuck in Delhi's Prahladpur due to waterlogging following incessant rainfall.



"We were going to Faridabad. Now we are unable to go anywhere. This has caused us many problems. This problem has been going on for 25 years," says a local, Imtiyaaz Ahmad. pic.twitter.com/Jz7UkY4Wi4 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

And Gurgaon appears to be bearing the worst brunt of it:

Parts of #Gurugram face waterlogging after receiving rainfall this morning.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' for Gurugram today.



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/jQP5kNIoyP — NDTV (@ndtv) July 19, 2021

Visuals from Sector 32



Heavy rain left most areas of #Gurugram heavily waterlogged.



At least 3 underpasses — at Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Iffco Chowk — were closed due to rainwater accumulation.



Read more https://t.co/c2he07ZRhA



(📹: Vipn Kumar) pic.twitter.com/S2G30p8b9c — HT Gurugram (@HTGurgaon) July 19, 2021

Parts of #Gurugram witnessed waterlogging after receiving heavy rainfall on Monday morning. Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted and the Commuters had a difficult time. (IANS) pic.twitter.com/Y28GQkdjE2 — Janta Ka Reporter (@JantaKaReporter) July 19, 2021

Haryana: Vehicles partially submerged in water due to heavy rainfall in Gurugram



Visuals from Sector 10A pic.twitter.com/Yxw9qU2xtR — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

In fact, many people also took to Twitter to share reports of waterlogging in and across Gurgaon:

Want to change the name of city from #Gurugram to Flooding gram pic.twitter.com/OFDmrrXStQ — Pravir Deshmukh (@pravir_ibbi) July 19, 2021

#Gurugram face waterlogging after receiving rainfall this morning, Where is Rain Harvesting system?? pic.twitter.com/53KSa3yix5 — Samyutha (@samutha1197) July 19, 2021

The “Annual Venice Festival” kick starts in #Gurugram !!



The festival is celebrated every year with grandeur with people dipping their vehicles and themselves in holy drain waters.



Thanks to the government. #Venice #Rains #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/ZGtk9bM1eq — Adityajay Khajuria 🇮🇳 (@I_Am_Adityajay) July 19, 2021

Public Swimming Pools are not allowed to operate. Who needs swimming pools in #gurugram when he have this. Thank you @MunCorpGurugram @Tanwar_Indian pic.twitter.com/riQsu3oc4Y — Rupanjal Bangia (@rupanjalbangia) July 19, 2021

As per reports, more rain and thunderstorm has been predicted in the captial, for the coming days.