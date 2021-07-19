Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last night. As per reports, in the last 24 hours, Delhi has registered 70 mm rainfall.
#WATCH | Roads waterlogged in several parts of Delhi following incessant rainfall; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/Taq5fGbwLS— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Due to the incessant rainfall, Delhi-NCR yet again witnessed water-logging, fallen trees, and overflowing sewers.
#WATCH | A bus gets stuck in Delhi's Prahladpur due to waterlogging following incessant rainfall.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
"We were going to Faridabad. Now we are unable to go anywhere. This has caused us many problems. This problem has been going on for 25 years," says a local, Imtiyaaz Ahmad. pic.twitter.com/Jz7UkY4Wi4
And Gurgaon appears to be bearing the worst brunt of it:
Parts of #Gurugram face waterlogging after receiving rainfall this morning.— NDTV (@ndtv) July 19, 2021
India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' for Gurugram today.
(ANI) pic.twitter.com/jQP5kNIoyP
Visuals from Sector 32— HT Gurugram (@HTGurgaon) July 19, 2021
Heavy rain left most areas of #Gurugram heavily waterlogged.
At least 3 underpasses — at Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Iffco Chowk — were closed due to rainwater accumulation.
Read more https://t.co/c2he07ZRhA
(📹: Vipn Kumar) pic.twitter.com/S2G30p8b9c
Parts of #Gurugram witnessed waterlogging after receiving heavy rainfall on Monday morning. Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted and the Commuters had a difficult time. (IANS) pic.twitter.com/Y28GQkdjE2— Janta Ka Reporter (@JantaKaReporter) July 19, 2021
Haryana: Vehicles partially submerged in water due to heavy rainfall in Gurugram— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Visuals from Sector 10A pic.twitter.com/Yxw9qU2xtR
Gurugram: rains flood the roads, turning them into small rivers. Many vehicles lay marooned on the roads as they got stuck due to waterlogging.#Rains #Delhi #DelhiRains #Gurugram #Gurgaon #WaterLogging #TrafficJams pic.twitter.com/PIJVtqneMU— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 19, 2021
🔲 #Haryana: Parts of #Gurugram face waterlogging after receiving rainfall this morning. pic.twitter.com/q3MD00eV0Q— NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) July 19, 2021
In fact, many people also took to Twitter to share reports of waterlogging in and across Gurgaon:
Want to change the name of city from #Gurugram to Flooding gram pic.twitter.com/OFDmrrXStQ— Pravir Deshmukh (@pravir_ibbi) July 19, 2021
This is #Gurugram during monsoons pic.twitter.com/aqRHOgqzRj— Dr. Leena Dhankhar (@leenadhankhar) July 19, 2021
#Gurugram face waterlogging after receiving rainfall this morning, Where is Rain Harvesting system?? pic.twitter.com/53KSa3yix5— Samyutha (@samutha1197) July 19, 2021
Glimpse from One of the most developed city from Haryana.... thanks @mlkhattar Ji 🙏#Gurugram #Rain pic.twitter.com/n6VTIgGuhq— कुलदीप कादयान 🚜 (@KuldeepKadyan) July 19, 2021
The “Annual Venice Festival” kick starts in #Gurugram !!— Adityajay Khajuria 🇮🇳 (@I_Am_Adityajay) July 19, 2021
The festival is celebrated every year with grandeur with people dipping their vehicles and themselves in holy drain waters.
Thanks to the government. #Venice #Rains #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/ZGtk9bM1eq
Public Swimming Pools are not allowed to operate. Who needs swimming pools in #gurugram when he have this. Thank you @MunCorpGurugram @Tanwar_Indian pic.twitter.com/riQsu3oc4Y— Rupanjal Bangia (@rupanjalbangia) July 19, 2021
So ☔️ reduced to just a drizzle now but water-logging all around #Gurgaon #gurgaonRains #gurugram pic.twitter.com/IJwfsRbOxE— Dr. Satya Prakash Yadav (@satya_yadav) July 19, 2021
#gurgaonrains #Gurugram#Gurgaon#gurgaonrains Goodgaon😐 pic.twitter.com/aUOh3l5Exl— Vijay (@Vijay0759) July 19, 2021
🔲 #WATCH | #Haryana: Waterlogging near #Gurugram's Ivy Apartments due to heavy rainfall #Monsoon2021 pic.twitter.com/SEDZJmpMTZ— NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) July 19, 2021
As per reports, more rain and thunderstorm has been predicted in the captial, for the coming days.