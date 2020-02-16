Two-month old CCTV footage from the brutal police crackdown on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University on 15th December surfaced on the Internet.

The footage captures whatever happened in the university's library on the evening of 15th December.

The clip that has been released by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity, on social media shows Delhi police personnel entering the university's Old Reading Hall and thrashing the students.

While we could not verify the authenticity of the video, netizens are questioning the Delhi police for their brutality on students, after the video went viral.

Those who are still supporting government atrocities and are silent the day is not far when they will have to face the same fate.@UN @UNHumanRights @UNinIndia#shameondelhipolice #ShaheenBaghProtests #JamiaProtests #NRC — Adnan Javed (@AdnanJaved) February 15, 2020

This video (subject to verification) reveals Jamia library horror. Two months on, will anyone be held culpable? Forget the right Vs left trap, violence against unarmed students inside campus is unforgivable: who will be held accountable? https://t.co/KYwaVIM0DC — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 16, 2020

Horrific footage of the police brutality unleashed on unarmed students at #Jamia. Why has no action been taken against these officers? Did they act on their own or were they given explicit orders to thrash students at sight?#JamiaViolence #ShameonDelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/V9JBqMMLXw — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) February 16, 2020

The CCTV footage of @DelhiPolice entering Jamia University’s library & thrashing students is out.#JamiaViolence #ShameonDelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/gGv3kdwjML — Phone Waale Baba Ji (@iJasOberoi) February 15, 2020

It was the m.phil section of old library.#ShameonDelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Wy3m1yyzpv — ᴀɴᴀs (@anas_virus007) February 16, 2020

Delhi police has been accused of using force in the crackdown at Jamia, and as far as the latest CCTV footage is concerned, Delhi Police has said the case has already been transferred to the Crime Branch and the video is being probed by them.

On 15th December last year, the police used force against the Jamia students protesting against the controversial CAA. It sparked nationwide protests and people across the country showed their solidarity with the protestors.