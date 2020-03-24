As the world still fights against coronavirus and its deadly results, news of a new virus has broken out in China.

Called hantavirus, it has already claimed one life in China, and is claimed to spread through rodents.

It can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

Hantavirus reportedly spreads through urine, feces or saliva of the rodents. It can also be caused by a bite from the host.

Its symptoms are pretty much similar to that of coronavirus - muscle pain, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath.

With a mortality rate of 38 per cent, it can be fatal in a lot cases.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the most effective preventive measure for hantavirus is, controlling the population of the rodents.

You can learn more about it at WHO website, here.