As the world still fights against coronavirus and its deadly results, news of a new virus has broken out in China.

Called hantavirus, it has already claimed one life in China, and is claimed to spread through rodents.

Humans who contract the #hantavirus usually come into contact with rodents that carry the virus. “Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. “ This is not infected via human contact. Don’t panic! pic.twitter.com/okqWfXHN7H — Ekow Djan (@EkowDjan_) March 24, 2020

It can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

Hantavirus reportedly spreads through urine, feces or saliva of the rodents. It can also be caused by a bite from the host.

Its symptoms are pretty much similar to that of coronavirus - muscle pain, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath.

With a mortality rate of 38 per cent, it can be fatal in a lot cases.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the most effective preventive measure for hantavirus is, controlling the population of the rodents.



You can learn more about it at WHO website, here.