It has been six months that we heard of the coronavirus and since then the cases have been rising. The number of Coronavirus cases has crossed the figure of 10 million worldwide with having more than 6 million people recovered.

In India, it took barely 5 days for the total number of positive cases to cross 6 lakh from 5 lakh. As time passes, our understanding of the virus has evolved rapidly.

While the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) added loss of taste and smell to the list of symptoms on 13th of June, the United State’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) has added 3 more conditions to the symptoms list now.

The new symptoms are congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhoea.

While fever, cough and shortness of breath remain the most common symptoms among corona patients, CDS had added another 6 symptoms to the list on April 12. These are - chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of smell and taste.

According to Jon Hopkins University’s Covid-19 dashboard, the US accounts for more than 26 lakh positive cases and more than 5 lakh deaths worldwide, as of July 2nd.

On average it takes 5-6 for symptoms to show up. According to the World Health Organisation’s list of symptoms, fever, dry cough and tiredness remain the most common symptoms.

Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech, or movement are the most serious symptoms.

Rest of the symptoms like aches, pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of smell or taste, a rash on the skin remain the less common symptoms.