The sequence of events following Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise in June, have become a joke for news channels in India.

From sensational and insensitive headlines to all sorts of speculations, there's nothing that these news channels haven't shown for TRPs.

And just when we thought we reached a new low in journalism, a news channel recreated CBIs interrogation with Rhea Chakraborty. 

They literally cast someone who resembles Rhea and presented a dramatic CBI inquiry.

Actor Sumeet Vyas shared the videos on Instagram.

In the video, we can hear the 'CBI team' asking questions about Sushant's mental health and other controversial issues.

Netizens are condemning the news channel and its dramatic recreation of the events.

While the matter is still subjudice, Indian media is hell bent on earning TRP by resolving the case on its own.

Can we show some faith in the investigating agencies and let them do their work without bias? 