The sequence of events following Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise in June, have become a joke for news channels in India.
From sensational and insensitive headlines to all sorts of speculations, there's nothing that these news channels haven't shown for TRPs.
And just when we thought we reached a new low in journalism, a news channel recreated CBIs interrogation with Rhea Chakraborty.
They literally cast someone who resembles Rhea and presented a dramatic CBI inquiry.
Actor Sumeet Vyas shared the videos on Instagram.
No it's not a TV show, it's unfortunately the level, Journalism and News reporting has stooped down to these days. I mean, the case is Subjudice, The CBI is investigating it, we all lost a young promising talent. Stop torturing his soul by satisfying the #CrimeMasterGOGO in you. SOMEONE DIED for God's sake. SOMEONE'S LIFE is at stake... Let's not investigate, procecute, convict, resolve cases on WhatsApp groups and news channels. Let's have faith in the #judicialsystem, in the CENTRAL BEAURO OF INVESTIGATION. FUCK it's painful. #newssucks
In the video, we can hear the 'CBI team' asking questions about Sushant's mental health and other controversial issues.
Netizens are condemning the news channel and its dramatic recreation of the events.
ABP News went out to cast someone who resembles Rhea to sit across the table on this dramatic presentation of CBI inquiry to cry and plead with guilt. Journalism - 0— Anand Vaidya (@OctaneTwisted) August 31, 2020
Drama - 100
While the matter is still subjudice, Indian media is hell bent on earning TRP by resolving the case on its own.
Can we show some faith in the investigating agencies and let them do their work without bias?