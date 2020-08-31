The sequence of events following Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise in June, have become a joke for news channels in India.

From sensational and insensitive headlines to all sorts of speculations, there's nothing that these news channels haven't shown for TRPs.

Is this not a crime? Accusations of black magic. I found the Anti Superstition & Black Magic Act of Maharashtra, 2013 and it said clearly that it is a crime to accuse a person of black magic. https://t.co/tBdehgE6i7 — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) July 30, 2020

And just when we thought we reached a new low in journalism, a news channel recreated CBIs interrogation with Rhea Chakraborty.

They literally cast someone who resembles Rhea and presented a dramatic CBI inquiry.

Actor Sumeet Vyas shared the videos on Instagram.

In the video, we can hear the 'CBI team' asking questions about Sushant's mental health and other controversial issues.

Netizens are condemning the news channel and its dramatic recreation of the events.

ABP News went out to cast someone who resembles Rhea to sit across the table on this dramatic presentation of CBI inquiry to cry and plead with guilt. Journalism - 0

Drama - 100 — Anand Vaidya (@OctaneTwisted) August 31, 2020

Highly objectionable and defamatory dramatization of Rhea & her family is being shown right now in ABP News@Tweet2Rhea must immediately drag such channels to Court and claim hefty defamation@DrAMSinghvi @Tweet2Rhea @Sena_Tweets @NCWIndia @sharmarekha @SheThePeople @MasalaBai — Ravi Kumar (@MRA_RAVI) August 30, 2020

While the matter is still subjudice, Indian media is hell bent on earning TRP by resolving the case on its own.

Can we show some faith in the investigating agencies and let them do their work without bias?