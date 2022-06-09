As if we did not have enough sexist and creepy stuff going on in the world, there is now a 'sex robot' available for men to pleasure themselves.

This robot looks like an actual woman and can even say sentences that it has been designed to say, making this entire thing that much more freaky.

The first sex robots are about to hit the market pic.twitter.com/SpWIxmWN9g — Josh (@joshbechill5) June 6, 2022

She blinks, moves her lips, and is designed keeping the most conventional beauty standards in mind. So basically, the idea is to create a 'substitute' for an actual woman and I am personally finding this very hard to process.

Apart from some very obvious damages this can do, the most noticeable is that this will likely lead to an increase in sex crimes. Because a robot, unlike a human, can't say no. So you can do whatever you like. And we all know how men respond to a no. This will only lead to them wanting to hear yes, even more than do now, and that should scare the hell out of everyone.

A lot of people have expressed similar concerns on the topic, and here are some of them.

Men are so fucking weird https://t.co/HQDcJPTwLj — Ruby is seeing H 🏠 (@SPIDEYVOL6) June 9, 2022

This is deeply disturbing. All these female looking sex robots reaffirm the patriarchal belief that we are object to fuck, things that exist primarily for men’s sexual pleasure. And both of those robots resemble underage girls, normalising grown men lusting after teenagers. https://t.co/Xtkk2hiRIi — Sister Outrider is editing (@ClaireShrugged) June 9, 2022

okay but for real there's gotta be something wrong with your brain like seriously wrong if you want one of these https://t.co/y2jWoM0e35 — Jared 🗿🫡🌱 🇰🇵 (@b1g_damage) June 9, 2022

as if men don’t see women as sex objects enough https://t.co/vnSp40OytM — Terra ✰⋆ (@S0PELOGY) June 9, 2022

why can’t men just be normal https://t.co/Wy7lMxwVcY — gummy (@evilandfunnyguy) June 8, 2022

Contrary to popular belief, sex dolls won't decrease male entitlement/violence against women but will increase it, since men would have already had plenty of 'practice' in viewing sex as masturbating w/ a lifeless body. It's dangerous. 1/ https://t.co/nSyjP98Z7l — Medusa/مدوسا♀️🇵🇰🇷🇺|Radfem Leninist (@metalheadfem) June 8, 2022

We should start to get more comfortable with banning stuff like this. https://t.co/jKA6blTCHR — Mila Ghorayeb 🫠 (@milaghorayeb) June 7, 2022

I dunno if I'm pissed at the suppliers or at the fact that there's a demand https://t.co/5n57JiYriX — ♻️ (@zvkvry) June 7, 2022

This dehumanising nonsense should stop with immediate effect.