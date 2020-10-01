It’s been over half a year since we went into lockdown and we are yet to get back to the normal. The number of cases is rising, India has become the world’s second worst-hit country by Coronavirus with more than 6 million cases.

Amidst all of that, the central government released the Unlock 5.0 guidelines. These guidelines will come into effect from 15th October. Here’s a list of what is opening and what is not.

MHA issues #Unlock5 guidelines: What all is allowed



The Unlock 5 guidelines, issued by the ministry of home affairs, beginning October 1 will remain in force till October 31.



The central government has left it to the states and Union Territories to decide whether they want to open schools from October 15th.

PhD and post-graduate students of science and technology streams who need to do laboratory work can open labs. The department of Higher education will have to consult the Ministry of Home Affairs to open all colleges and a decision “may be taken.”

About the gatherings, the guidelines said, “Now State/UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons outside Containment Zones, after 15th October 2020.” But the ground size has to be taken into consideration.

A gathering of more than 50 people cannot be allowed in a hall capacity of 200 people. The basic social distancing norms and protocols will apply in both situations.

The new guidelines allow the business-to-business exhibitions and swimming pools being used for sportspersons and entertainment parks. The SOPs will be issued soon.

While the guidelines mention that there is no restriction on the inter-state or intra-state movement; states shall not impose local lockdowns without consulting the central government.

India has established air bubbles with 13 countries but international flights remain barred as of now.