2025 is still a bit far off, but thanks to a viral meme trend, it’s already got people questioning whether we’re in for another rollercoaster year like 2020. And the reason? Well, it all starts with the calendar.

Social media users have noticed that 2025 kicks off with “WTF” Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, which just so happens to match the sequence of days when 2020 started. Now, if you remember 2020, you’ll recall it was the year the world was hit with the pandemic, among a slew of other major global events.

So, naturally, the internet has latched onto this “WTF” pattern and started drawing some rather ominous parallels between the two years.

Of course, conspiracy theories are no stranger to social media, and this one is no different. Some users are expressing concern, suggesting that 2025 could repeat the craziness of 2020. One user pointed out, “2025 will start with ‘WTF’, just like 2020 did, the year that shook the world.”

2020 started with WTF & now 2025 will start with WTF!



I don’t like where this is going.. #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/vtiumddsZ2 — Moon Knight🥷🏻 (@MoonKni10) December 2, 2024

But not everyone is worried; many are taking the meme with humor, joking that 2025 will at least be the year they “finally get their financial stability.” A few even quipped, “Maybe it’ll be a better year, WTF could also stand for ‘Wow, This is Fabulous,’ right?”

At the end of the day, the internet’s love for wild theories is endless, and the “WTF” trend is only the latest in the ever-growing list of things that have people laughing (or nervously sweating).

What do you think? Will 2025 live up to the chaos of 2020, or is this all just a coincidence? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure, the meme world has found a new favorite topic to obsess over.