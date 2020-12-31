With new year's eve round the corner, several states in India have imposed restrictions on the celebrations to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Here's what you should know.

1. Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has declared night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM on 31st December and 1st January on account of the new year celebrations. The government has also issued a list of SOPs and has advised citizens to celebrate the new year at home, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid pandemic.

2. Delhi

A night curfew will be enforced in Delhi from 11 PM to 6 AM on 31st December and 1st January to avoid large gatherings. No more than 5 individuals will be allowed to assemble at public places during night curfew.

As per a report by Times Now, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwardon 31st December and the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train. Also, celebrations to take place with police permission.

3. Tamil Nadu

Public celebrations in restaurants, clubs, pubs, resorts, beach resorts and beaches have been banned across Tamil Nadu on both 31st December and 1st January. However, there is no curfew in Tamil Nadu.

4. Karnataka

The Karnataka government has banned public gatherings for New Year's celebrations without social distancing in clubs, pubs, and restaurants from 30th December to 2nd January. Clubs, pubs and restaurants can’t host parties but will function normally abiding by Covid-19 guidelines.

Bengaluru administration has also imposed section 144 (prohibitory orders) across the city from 6 PM of 31st December to 6 AM of 1st January, 2021 and said that gatherings of five or more people and celebrations of the new year on a public road are strictly prohibited.

5. Rajasthan

Rajasthan government has imposed night curfew on the New Year's eve in all cities in the state with a population of over 1 lakh. Night curfew will be imposed from 8 PM on 31st December to 6 AM on 1st January.

Markets in all the municipal councils of the state will be closed at 7 PM on New Year's eve. No New Year party will be organised on the occasion and bursting of firecrackers has also been banned in the state.

6. Uttarakhand

Celebrations will be allowed only in those hotels and restaurants that follow social distancing and where tourists have already made bookings.

7. Himachal Pradesh

A night curfew has been imposed in 8 districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Manali, Kangra and Kullu, till 5th January. No new year celebrations will be allowed in these districts.

8. Punjab

A night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM till 1st January. Public gatherings will be allowed within COVID-19 guidelines. The Chandigarh administration has decided to not impose any additional restrictions, including the night curfew, on New Year's eve. However, as a precautionary measure, the administrator appealed to the residents not to crowd public places, and positively return to the comforts of their homes by 1:00 AM on New Year’s eve.

9. Odisha

In Odisha's Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, authorities have imposed blanket ban on New Year's Eve celebrations. No gatherings will be allowed at pubs, hotels or restaurants and authorities have asked citizens to bring in the New Year inside their homes.

10. Gujarat

As per a report by Times Now, no public gatherings are allowed in the state.

Stay safe and celebrate the new year responsibly.