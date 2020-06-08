New Zealand clears its last #coronavirus case https://t.co/e02AcV76sg pic.twitter.com/hkhKuYX9tl— NDTV (@ndtv) June 8, 2020
The health authorities confirmed the same on Monday and termed it as a great achievement for the country. Health Department Director-General, Ashley Bloomfield said:
The milestone was "really good news" and an achievement the whole of New Zealand could take heart from.
Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but, as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential.
The details of the last patient haven't been shared due to privacy reasons but, it is believed to be a 50-year-old woman who was linked to a cluster at an Auckland nursing home.
With this, international border restrictions will remain but, domestic curbs like limitation on public gatherings and mandatory social distancing will be removed.
Way to go, New Zealand!