Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's efforts are being applauded for handing the pandemic in New Zealand, the right way. On Thursday, the country discharged its last COVID-19 positive patient from the hospital.

It marked the sixth day in the country without any new coronavirus case.

The last person positive person was discharged in Middlemore, according to a release from the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed positive cases of the country stood at 1,154, with 21 deaths.

We are still in a global pandemic. Cases continue to grow overseas, and we still do have people coming home. But for the most part, many aspects of life can and should feel much more normal.

- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

The country is slowly progressing towards the Level 2 of their lockdown which will ease the strict lockdown guidelines. One huge difference between Level 1 and Level 2 will be that up to 100 people will be allowed to socially gather in one place. This includes events at homes or in public, such as religious services, weddings, parties, and funerals.