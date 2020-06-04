While, women all over the world still don't have proper access to sanitary products, New Zealand has decided to deal with this issue and make it a matter of priority.

In a bid to tackle period poverty, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to give free sanitary products to all school girls so that they don't have to skip school during their period, due to lack of sanitary products.

New Zealand tackles 'period poverty' with free sanitary products for all schoolgirls https://t.co/m8qnBkstN6 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 3, 2020

This scheme is part of a NZ$2.6 million ($1.7 million) plan, that was announced last month to end period poverty in New Zealand.

The scheme is all set to roll out in July with 15 Waikato schools that need it the most and by 2021, the government is planning on expanding it to all schools.

Talking about the initiative Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said:

Nearly 95,000 girls aged 9 to 18 could be staying at home during their period because they were unable to afford sanitary products. By making them freely available, we support these young people to continue learning at school.

Ardern further added that this initiative is also aimed at reducing child poverty and hardship.

According to data, in poor countries, more than half of all women and girls are forced to use rags, cloths, grass and paper during their periods since many of them can't afford sanitary products.

However, even wealthy countries like New Zealand are having a hard time eradicating child poverty and homelessness despite its economic success in recent decades.

According to a survey conducted in 2019, it was revealed that 1 in every 12 New Zealand school girls (aged between 13 and 17) have been reported missing from school as they can't afford sanitary products.

And, it is because of this that period poverty is hindering education for already vulnerable young girls.

This move was highly appreciated by Twitter users.

Brilliant stuff. The Ardern Govt is just one to watch. They eradicate communal spread of Covid-19, tackle period poverty and the pink tax which a lot of other nations still impose on women, it's really WELL done. Kudos. — rud (@onlyonerudziee) June 3, 2020

Every developed country should have been doing this for decades! It should be as basic as having toilet paper & soap in schools. — Dr David C Thorp (@dc_thorp) June 3, 2020

New Zealand showing the rest of the world up again ☺️ — sugarbinks (@shugahbeenks) June 3, 2020

Great policy👍🏼This is the happiest news I’ve read on twitter today — komy (@yyhk14) June 3, 2020

While some countries still need to take steps to tackle this problem, New Zealand is setting the right example by taking baby steps in the right direction which is commendable.

In fact, in February, Scotland was the first country in the world to make sanitary products freely available to all women.