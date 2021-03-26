Losing a child is always tough, be it on the mother or the father. But rarely does the society see it fit enough to give them space to heal.

Before they can even get in terms with reality, they have to pick the reins of a normal life. This becomes especially tough for people with jobs.



New Zealand’s parliament has passed legislation giving mothers and their partners the right to paid leave following a miscarriage or still birth, becoming only the second country in the world to do so https://t.co/yUOheUvaa9 pic.twitter.com/sCrkge8OgO — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021

But this won't hold true for New Zealand anymore because their parliament has passed legislation where both mothers and their partners have the right to get paid leaves after a miscarriage or a stillbirth.

Reportedly, they are the second country to take such a step. According to the bill, the concerned employees will be allowed to take 3 days leaves without having to use their sick leaves.



New Zealand will give mothers and their partners the right to paid bereavement leave after a miscarriage or still birth — only the 2nd country to do so.



The law offers 3 days without affecting sick leave and covers people trying to have children through surrogacy or adoption. pic.twitter.com/va4oRnqbO5 — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 25, 2021

Ginny Anderson, Labour Party MP who is also responsible for initiating the bill commented that:



The passing of this bill shows that once again New Zealand is leading the way for progressive and compassionate legislation, becoming only the second country in the world to provide leave for miscarriage and stillbirth.

She also shared that the leaves are meant to give the grieving parents some time to take in the situation while adding that their grief is not a disease or a sickness. It's a loss that takes time to heal.



So many women have miscarriages and Nobody at work knows. They go to work the next day, no time off. Schedule a D&C as if it’s a routine doc appointment.



This is groundbreaking.https://t.co/bkB6MtatUE — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) March 25, 2021

Not just that, parents who are planning to have a child through surrogacy and adoption can also avail these leaves.



The same reports suggested that India is the only other country with similar provisions.

Couples in New Zealand who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth will be given 3 days of paid leave https://t.co/IMFCNGKJOJ pic.twitter.com/V6D11fU0go — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 25, 2021

Needless to say, this bill got people talking.

This is fantastic. After a missed miscarriage at 9 weeks I sorely needed time off. I took a week paid sick leave. I’m fortunate that I have good sick pay. This should be a right for all women. — Dr Emma Lane (@dyskochick) March 25, 2021

This is incredible. It’s so sad as an American to think that this kind of legislation is beyond a pipe dream. It will always be embarrassing how we treat people in the toughest of times. I wish we could all find common ground on the important things like this. — Andrew Lowy (@alowy319) March 25, 2021

That country is too cool. Love it. — Kate Nugent (@nugent_kate) March 25, 2021

This is what happens when you have a real leader running the country, and more importantly a female leader. — Nick J (@NickJ_CSM) March 25, 2021

I wonder if I can become a citizen of New Zealand pic.twitter.com/u1sBYZmTRp — Maricosas (@smary71) March 25, 2021

Wow, a country that believes women are people...I can’t imagine what that would be like to live there. — PixelatedPupils (@PixelatedPupil1) March 25, 2021

I miscarried at my first job at the registers. A few weeks later when i came to give my boss my two weeks, he said he thought I came to apologize and ask for more hours. "If you miscarried while driving, would you just stop driving?" Best Joann's boss, ever. — Deanna Yates (@TheBangDesigns) March 25, 2021

India has this legal provision since years . And 6 weeks, not 3 days ... pic.twitter.com/LcNKdhsZt3 — Vinamra (@Duneemperorpaul) March 25, 2021

In India you get 42 days paid leave after miscarriage if you are in gov job...



So New Zealand is not first... — K. Singh Sir (@ksplng) March 25, 2021

The world will collectively heal when we give time for individuals to heal at their own pace.