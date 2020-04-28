New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that the country has been successful in stopping the community transmission of coronavirus, for now.

According to reports, new number of coronavirus cases have been in single digits for the past several days in New Zealand.

Following this, the government has decided to lift the level-4 lockdown and drop to level-3.

Addressing a press conference, Ardern announced:

There is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We have won that battle. But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way.

Further, talking about the risks associated with moving to level-3 lockdown, she said:

We are opening up the economy, but we're not opening up people's social lives.

According to government regulation, the country will remain at Alert Level Three for two weeks, before further review of the situation.