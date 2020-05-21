New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a crowd favourite for many reasons. From the way she dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak to how she is planning to re-open offices she has handled everything like a true leader.

Jacinda suggested employers consider a four-day working week and offer other flexible working options to promote tourism in the country and help promote a work-life balance.

I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day workweek. Ultimately that really sits between employers and employees. But as I’ve said there’s just so much we’ve learnt about Covid and that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that.

- Jacinda Ardern

During a Facebook live, she said that reducing the number of working days in a week and more public holidays will help promote domestic tourism since international travel is still barred.

I’d really encourage people to think about that if you’re an employer and in a position to do so. To think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country.

- Jacinda Ardern

Not only will this help promote the economy, but it will also help people adjust better without hampering with their productivity. BRB, counting all the reasons why Jacinda is the best.