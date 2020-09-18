While the flood situation in Bihar is worsening day by day, a newly constructed bridge collapsed and got washed away ahead of its inauguration in Goabari village on Thursday.

Kishanganj: A bridge in Goabari village washed away ahead of its inauguration following a rise in the water level of Kankai river. #Bihar (17.9) pic.twitter.com/oZnzhy5fcv — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

According to reports, the construction of the bridge amounted to ₹1.42 crores however, it collapsed due to the sudden rise in the water level of Kanakai river. The construction of the bridge started in June last year (2019) and it took a year for it to be completed.

Though, the villagers have a different story to tell. They alleged that the bridge collapsed due to massive corruption in the construction and due to substandard material that was used in the making of the bridge.

But, the massive erosion also played a part in the bridge's collapse. The flood situation in many areas of Kishanganj is serious and the water level is rising at an alarming rate too.

Local engineers have stated that an inquiry will be set up to probe the reason behind the collapse of the bridge.

People on Twitter couldn't believe that the bridge collapsed even before being inaugurated.

Inauguration se phele hi khatam....Ye toh 1st time hua hoga world mein🤔 https://t.co/wFpyOAQrDk — ANKUR (@ankur_16n) September 18, 2020

You can't make this up, neither could they 😭😭😭 https://t.co/jW0pvrEaaI — The Hourglass ⏳ (@TheAouarGlass) September 18, 2020

The reason Bihar Govt needs Kangana so bad https://t.co/m6Ve2Dpgb8 — Shireen (@shireenazam) September 18, 2020

Unfortunately, this isn't the only incident of a bridge collapse in Bihar. In July, a portion of a newly constructed bridge connecting Gopalganj and East Champaran collapsed after heavy rainfall in the region. It fell apart just 29 days after it was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Remember, Bihar elections are also supposed to take place soon.