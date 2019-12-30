On the 25th of December, Zee News anchor, Sudhir Chaudhary, who has been a vocal supporter of the CAA and has condemned the anti-CAA protests, decided to make an online poll asking people if they supported the act or not.
But as you can see, it did not go as planned!
He posted the exact same poll on Twitter but in the end results were not very different.
सभी दोस्तों से निवेदन,— Mohinder Pal Chalia (@mpchalia) December 30, 2019
आप सभी इस poll पर वोट जरुर करें।@sudhirchaudhary इसके नतीजों को अपने चैनल पर जरूर दिखाना । https://t.co/CdjgOjL5Px
Chaudhary then made accusations of his polls being hijacked by trolls. Which was not taken very kindly by Twitter.
You must inform BJP IT Cell about this poll to get your desired result... 🤣 🤣 🤣#CAA_NRC_NPR #CAAProtest #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC #IndiaRejectsNRC #IndiaRejectsCAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/vrZXByYi7p— Shahid Ahmed (@shahidmcm) December 30, 2019
You still have time to delete the poll and save yourself from the upcoming trauma.. :)— Atheist Next Door (@BeingSMKhan) December 28, 2019
It looks easier now to get another 1 crore repeated missed calls from shakha, isn't it?
After-poll effect pic.twitter.com/lrbRg2ni5v— Rounak Roy (@Lucifer95135725) December 29, 2019
* When BJP wins in twitter polls * @sudhirchaudhary : Janta ka sandesh saaf hai , Modiji ke saath hai desh.— Roshan Rai (@TheRoshanRai) December 28, 2019
* When BJP starts losing twitter polls* @sudhirchaudhary : Some commie urban naxals have unleashed trolls to hack the poll. This is called electronic booth capturing
Sudhir Chaudhary mocked and bullied everyone who tried to raise EVM hacking theory in the election. He called them tukde-tukde gang.— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) December 28, 2019
And today he's crying intolerance and fəscism coz some Liberals hacked his Twitter poll on NRC.
Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai 😂
Hi @sudhirchaudhary pls do a show on @ZeeNews to prove how this poll is rigged 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/bSscOIPUL2— abhineet mishra (@AbhineetMishraa) December 29, 2019
The polls are still online, but no matter the results, please understand that this is no way to know the mood of the nation, given that a vast majority of our people do not have internet!